See 7 Early Signs of Alzheimer’s to Look Out For

Alzheimer’s is a disease in which an early diagnosis is essential. As it is a degenerative condition, it gets worse over the years, and starting treatment as soon as possible is essential to delay its progress. Alzheimer’s symptoms are more common after 70 years of age, however, it is possible that it happens in young people, and it can start around 30 years of age, receiving the name of early Alzheimer’s.

The main signs of the disease are:

Memory loss; Difficulty in performing day-to-day tasks; Disorientation; Language problems; Repeat conversations or tasks; Changing the place of things; Sudden changes in mood and personality in some cases; Disinterest in usual activities.

It is important to pay attention to the appearance of these symptoms, as this way it is possible to consult a neurologist and start treatment as soon as possible. The signs of Alzheimer’s can also vary according to the stage of the disease in which the person is:

1. Initial phase

In the early stages of Alzheimer’s, the main signs are:

memory changes , mainly difficulty remembering the most recent events, such as where you kept your house keys, someone’s name or a place you were, for example;

, mainly difficulty remembering the most recent events, such as where you kept your house keys, someone’s name or a place you were, for example; Disorientation in time and space , having difficulty finding the way home or not knowing the day of the week or the season;

, having difficulty finding the way home or not knowing the day of the week or the season; Difficulty making simple decisions , how to plan what to cook or buy;

, how to plan what to cook or buy; Constantly repeating the same information , or ask the same questions ;

, or ask the same questions loss of will in carrying out day-to-day activities;

in carrying out day-to-day activities; loss of interest for activities he used to do, such as sewing or calculating;

for activities he used to do, such as sewing or calculating; behavior change , usually getting more aggressive or anxious;

, usually getting more aggressive or anxious; Mood changes with moments of apathy, laughter and crying.

At this stage, the memory alteration happens to recent situations, and the memory of old situations remains normal, which makes the identification of Alzheimer’s condition more difficult.

When noticing these changes, it should not only be associated with normal aging, it is important to consult a geriatrician or neurologist so that evaluations and memory tests can be carried out, which can identify more severe symptoms. 2. Moderate phase

In the moderate stage of Alzheimer’s, the main signs are:

Difficulty cooking or cleaning the house , leaving the stove on, placing raw food on the table or using the wrong utensils to clean the house, for example;

, leaving the stove on, placing raw food on the table or using the wrong utensils to clean the house, for example; Inability to perform personal hygiene or forgetting to clean yourself, wearing the same clothes constantly or walking around dirty;

or forgetting to clean yourself, wearing the same clothes constantly or walking around dirty; Difficulty to communicate , not remembering words or saying meaningless sentences and having little vocabulary;

, not remembering words or saying meaningless sentences and having little vocabulary; Difficulty reading and writing;

Disorientation in known places, getting lost inside the house, urinating in the wastebasket, or confusing the rooms;

getting lost inside the house, urinating in the wastebasket, or confusing the rooms; hallucinations , how to hear and see things that are not there;

, how to hear and see things that are not there; behavior changes , getting too quiet or overly agitated;

, getting too quiet or overly agitated; Always be very suspicious , mainly from robberies;

, mainly from robberies; sleep disorders, being able to change the day for the night.

At this stage, the elderly person becomes dependent on another person, because they are no longer able to do their daily tasks, due to all the difficulties and mental confusion. In addition, it is possible to notice difficulty walking and sleep disorders.

3. Advanced stage

In the advanced stage of the disease, the symptoms are more severe and the person can become quite dependent, the main signs being:

Do not memorize any new information and not remembering old information;

and not remembering old information; Forget family, friends and familiar places , not identifying the name or recognizing the face;

, not identifying the name or recognizing the face; Difficulty understanding what happens around you;

around you; have incontinence urinary and faeces;

urinary and faeces; Difficulty swallowing food , may have choking or take a long time to finish a meal;

, may have choking or take a long time to finish a meal; Presenting inappropriate behaviors, how to burp or spit on the floor;

how to burp or spit on the floor; Losing ability to make simple moves with arms and legs, like eating with a spoon;

with arms and legs, like eating with a spoon; difficulty walking, sit or stand, for example.

At this stage, the person can become more lying down or sitting all day and, if nothing is done to prevent this, the tendency is to become more and more fragile and limited. Thus, they may need to use a wheelchair or even be bedridden, becoming dependent on other people to perform all tasks, such as taking a shower or changing diapers.

How to diagnose Alzheimer’s

To make the diagnosis, the geriatrician and/or neurologist must evaluate the person’s medical history and observe the signs and symptoms presented. In addition, tests such as magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography and blood tests are indicated.

Memory and cognition tests are also carried out, such as the Mini Mental State Examination, Token Test, Clock Test and verbal fluency test, to assess the degree of the presented symptom and, thus, be able to classify with more precision the phase of the disease that the person finds himself. Alzheimer’s symptoms can also be a sign of other degenerative diseases, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

How is the treatment done

The treatment of Alzheimer’s consists of taking medication to reduce the symptoms of the disease, in addition to the need for physical therapy and cognitive stimulation.

The disease has no cure, and care must be instituted until the end of life. It is common for the individual to become dependent on others to perform day-to-day tasks, such as eating, brushing teeth or bathing and, therefore, it is important that there is a caregiver nearby to help and prevent the patient from being in danger.

With information from the Tua Saúde portal.