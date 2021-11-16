Selection requires Iran goalkeeper to prove he is not a man







Zohreh Koudaei is accused of lying about her gender

The Jordan Football Association requested last weekend that Iran’s goalkeeper, Zohreh Koudaei, proves that he is a woman. The two teams faced each other in the qualifiers for the Women’s Asian Cup, In September.

Prince Ali Bin al-Hussein, president of the Jordanian federation, published a letter demanding that tests be done to verify Koudaei’s sex. The entity also filed a request to open an inquiry to the AFC (Asian Football Confederation).

The top hat cites Iranian recidivism in cases involving ‘issues of gender and doping’ to raise ‘doubts about the player’s eligibility’.

The accused player, Zohreh Koudaei, has promised to go to court against the Jordan federation.

“I’m a woman. They’re doing bullying with me,” Zohreh Koudaei told the Iranian press.

The two teams faced each other in Tehran, where Iran overcame Jordan on penalties 4-2.

Iran coach Maryam Irandoost told local media that the Jordan national team is trying to shift the focus from defeat. She even made herself available to help with investigations.

“I would like to confirm that we have carried out the necessary tests before the start of our trip, as the medical team has carefully examined all the players on the national team so that we do not find any problems in this regard,” said Irandoost.

It’s not the first time Iran has been accused of using male players in the women’s team. In 2015, although never proven, there was a suspicion that eight players were awaiting a sexual readjustment surgery.