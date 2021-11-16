self care is not optional

“Whoever falls in love with himself has no rivals.” – Benjamin Franklin

You’re on a plane, still on the ground, about to go on a business trip or vacation, and while you wait for takeoff, you watch the crew explain the procedures for an in-flight emergency. Eventually, a famous phrase is uttered: “In case of depressurization, oxygen masks will automatically fall off. If you are accompanied by someone who needs your help, put the mask on yourself first and then help.”

Do you know the logic behind this important recommendation? It’s simple: if you can’t breathe, you can’t help anyone. With the drop in oxygen saturation levels, in a matter of seconds a healthy person loses the ability to recognize shapes and experiences problems with motor coordination and mental confusion. After a few minutes, she loses consciousness and, with it, the possibility of helping anyone, even herself.

The idea of ​​prioritizing one’s well-being may even go against some of the most basic human instincts, such as the mother, who tends to save the child first, or the young man, who would probably think about putting the mask on the grandfather sitting next to him. … However, if we use reason, we will soon conclude that these choices would be the worst. In the real world, both mother and child and both grandchild and grandfather could end up deprived of oxygen.

You see, acting on safety recommendations does not indicate selfishness, but rationality. Anyone who understands the importance of those initial seconds in an emergency in-flight situation knows that the right thing is to try to remain lucid in order to be able to do whatever is necessary in the following moments. If the passenger insisted on first helping the person next to him, he would be putting at risk not only himself, but also everyone who depended on him for a chance. In the end, everyone could be disoriented, unable to face the emergency – and survive it.

Starting from the same premise, but extending it to other spheres of life, my suggestion for today is: take care of yourself first, and then, being well, you can help others.

I’m talking about self-care, dear reader, something that has to do with the actions, habits, routines of a person who loves and cares about himself. It has everything to do with self-esteem, another topic already discussed by me (read the article HERE).

Self-care requires attention to all dimensions of the individual: personal, social, professional, intellectual and emotional. That is, it is about body and mind cared for in equal measure.

In this context, those who love and care for themselves need, for example, to know how to say not no remorse. Anyone who is unable to do this may be putting their self-esteem on the other, which is very, very dangerous. Of course there are invitations that we need to accept even if they are against our wishes, but there are many others that we can and should refuse without any problem. Don’t let worry about what they think of you affect your self-esteem.

Self-care is so legitimate that it is even provided for in the scriptures. In Matthew 22:39, for example, there is the command “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself”. Note how interesting: the orientation is based on the premise that you love yourself, take care of yourself, care about yourself. That is, even the sacred text recognizes in self-care the condition to take care of others.

While being critical to success, self-care is often misinterpreted. Among some, it can be confused with selfishness, vanity, especially if exercised by someone who is directly responsible for other lives, such as that of a child. In these cases, it is not uncommon for the deliberate choice for one’s own well-being to generate a feeling of guilt, as if it were an indication that the person has some moral defect.

It’s not there.

Self-care is the realization of the desire to be kind to yourself, to understand your own feelings and to help yourself in some way – note carefully, before of being able to help others. This is very different from selfishness, which leads the individual to put his own desires, opinions and interests ahead of others and for no reason at least with the appearance of noble.

A mother, when she takes care of herself, is not harming her child; on the contrary, it is getting stronger and, ultimately, ensuring that you will live longer and better for it. Maybe she needs to delegate care to the family for an hour or two a day while doing physical activity or going to a doctor’s appointment… No guilt, no stress. She’s just taking care of herself. After all, your health is essential for the whole family.

The same goes for studying, this is where I wanted to get to. Self-care in the intellectual field is of enormous importance. The incessant search for new skills and new knowledge is a way of loving yourself. Does this mean that you stay a little further away from your loved ones for a while? Yes, but remember that your self-esteem cannot be placed on the expectation that they have about you. Only you know where the shoe is. Only you know about your pains and difficulties and how self-development can help resolve everything.

So put on your oxygen mask first and then help your kids, parents and grandparents put on theirs. This is how all of you will come out of the danger situation safe and sound. This is how you will arrive at your destination well and strengthened.

Accept a compliment. Stop feeling inferior. Invest in you. Give yourself something cool, even if it’s cheap, once in a while. Understand that you are the most important person in your own life.

Want help? Ask, but first of all help yourself.

Take care of yourself!

