Serial production and 1st flight dates of the new 5th generation Russian fighter jet are revealed in Dubai

First flight of the Russian fifth-generation fighter Checkmate will be in 2023, announced the United Aeronautics Corporation (OAK) of Russia during… 15.11.2021, Sputnik Brasil
“The first flight of the fifth-generation Checkmate fighter is scheduled for 2023 and series production will be launched in 2026,” said OAK Executive President Yuri Slusar. ” by the delegation from the United Arab Emirates and representatives from other countries. Today, the aircraft will be presented to the international media. The Checkmate is the newest fifth-generation Russian single-engine light fighter, whose prototype was unveiled to the public for the first time this month of July 2021 at the MAKS 2021 International Aerospace Salon. incorporated solutions created for the Su-57 fifth generation fighter. The device has a similar appearance to the Su-57, but will be much lighter due to the installation of just one engine. The plane is manufactured using stealth technology, will receive brand new avionics and the ability to drive small unmanned vehicles.
Checkmate’s fifth-generation Russian fighter aircraft will first fly in 2023, announced the United Aeronautics Corporation (OAK) of Russia during an air event in Dubai.
“The first flight of the fifth generation Checkmate fighter is scheduled for 2023 and serial production will be released in 2026“, said OAK CEO Yuri Slusar.
First international presentation of Checkmate fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow 2021
The aircraft was “examined” by the UAE delegation and representatives of other countries.
Also, today the aircraft will be presented to international media. pic.twitter.com/XXnKfaopo4
— Rostec Сorporation (@Rostec_Russia) November 14, 2021
First presentation of the Checkmate fighter at the Dubai Airshow 2021. The aircraft was “examined” by the delegation from the United Arab Emirates and representatives from other countries. Today, the aircraft will be presented to the international media.