Serial production and 1st flight dates of the new 5th generation Russian fighter jet are revealed in Dubai

First flight of the Russian fifth-generation fighter Checkmate will be in 2023, announced the United Aeronautics Corporation (OAK) of Russia during… 15.11.2021, Sputnik Brasil

2021-11-15T07:21-0300

2021-11-15T08:37-0300

“The first flight of the fifth-generation Checkmate fighter is scheduled for 2023 and series production will be launched in 2026,” said OAK Executive President Yuri Slusar. ” by the delegation from the United Arab Emirates and representatives from other countries. Today, the aircraft will be presented to the international media. The Checkmate is the newest fifth-generation Russian single-engine light fighter, whose prototype was unveiled to the public for the first time this month of July 2021 at the MAKS 2021 International Aerospace Salon. incorporated solutions created for the Su-57 fifth generation fighter. The device has a similar appearance to the Su-57, but will be much lighter due to the installation of just one engine. The plane is manufactured using stealth technology, will receive brand new avionics and the ability to drive small unmanned vehicles.

I based It will definitely be an excellent aircraft! two

undergrown Brazil has new fighters coming, of course they are not stealth but they are now a much better technology, in fact in South America the country will be absolute with these new fighters two

two

