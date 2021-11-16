Sertanejo Thiago Costa has another surgery scheduled for this Tuesday

RIO – Country singer Thiago Costa has a new surgery on his right arm scheduled for this Tuesday. The artist has been hospitalized for five days since he suffered a water accident in Belém, Pará. He was hit by a speedboat while riding a jet-ski and suffered fractures in his upper and lower limbs.

‘I saw the fall’:Land owner says plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça hit cable before crashing

The countryman remains in a stable state in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Metropolitan Hospital, in Ananindeua. According to the latest bulletin released by the press office, the singer is conscious, eating and receiving oxygen.

The artist still needs a type A+ blood bag, whose stock is low at the Hemotherapy and Hematology Center of Pará (Hemopa). Through the singer’s social networks, the advisory made an appeal for donations.

Country singer Thiago Costa will undergo a new surgery after being hit by a speedboat in Belém Photo: Reproduction

Costa has surgery on his right arm scheduled for today. The procedure depends on the results of pre-surgical exams that will be performed. The corner had already undergone leg surgery last Friday.

See photos: Luan Santana buys a boat worth over R$ 1 million

Last Thursday, a speedboat hit the jetski where the countryman was in the Furo do Maguari, near the “Gran Marina” pier, in the Tenoré district. Three other people were also injured in the incident.

The singer had 16 shows scheduled until the end of November, but all performances were cancelled.

Marília Mendonça:Tributes from family and friends mark service and mass in memory of country singer and producer

A naval inspection team from the Eastern Amazon Ports Authority (CPAOR) was at the scene of the accident to obtain more information. The Navy opened an administrative inquiry to investigate possible causes and those responsible for the fact.

The artist from Pará has already partnered with the duos Maiara and Maraisa and Cleber and Cauan. The most recent release was the song “Jbl pro Paredão”. Thiago is married to nutritionist and businesswoman Idiane Caldas and the couple has a two-year-old daughter, Liz.