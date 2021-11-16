Show in honor of Marília Mendonça has capacity, emotion, trawler | celebrities

Globe Show in honor of Marília Mendonça

Maiara and Maraísa took on a show by Marília Mendonça, who died in an air accident recently, in Lorena, in the interior of São Paulo. Sold out, the presentation, which took place at dawn on the weekend, had the participation of Luisa Sonza, a lot of crying, emotion, and a drag.

On social networks, Maiara and Maraísa shared an excerpt from the rehearsal for the show. Then, the duo’s profile also posted the opening of the show, which began with the audience singing a song by the Queen of Sofrência. “As long as we have strength, her smile will be in the foreground. As long as there is love, there will be her legacy. Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília Mendonça”, says the caption of the post.

Throughout the presentation, images of Marília Mendonça were shown on the screen. At a certain point, Maiara decided to speak. “She was always very generous, she fought for women, she fought for the sertanejo, she fought for our value in the market, she had a very strong drive for life. In the Mistresses, she was in the middle because she hugged Maiara and Maraísa. a very great woman who helped to build the history of other women”.

Even before the performance of the show, fans of the Queen of Sofrência were already forming a line to enter the establishment. Andressa Bastos, a fan of the singer, told the Globo report that she arrived at the venue in the early hours of Friday, around 2:00 am. “We camped, set up a tent and the two of us stayed [ela e a mãe] to this day,” said the girl, not seeming to mind the wait.

Marinalva, known as Mari Famosinha, another fan of the singer, also gave a report. “I knew Marília a lot, whenever I arrived at her dressing room I would put one foot first and she would already recognize me: ‘You can come in, my Maria,'” said the admirer. A third fan identified as Suellen got emotional when talking about the expectation for the show. “I don’t even know what it’s going to be like when they [Maiara e Maraísa] get on stage, don’t see her [Marília] It will be hard”.

Yohan Wender, a fan who got three tattoos in honor of the singer, also commented that he was looking forward to the show. “It’s a great emotion, the show will be sad, but we’ll be here to support the girls. Yes, I eternalized Marília in my body. This heart tattoo, she had it. I took the drawing and put it on my body too “, he sputtered.

Participation by Luisa Sonza

In addition to Maiara and Maraisa, Luisa Sonza was also at the show in Lorena. Before going on stage, she accompanied the presentation of Marília’s songs, very emotional. In the aisle – hidden part of the stage – she was hugged several times by friends.

As soon as she was called to the stage, Sonza couldn’t hold back her tears. Then she shared the vocals with the country twins during the song “Infiel”. “These women are f#[email protected] I just have that to say, they are f#[email protected] It’s an immense force to make this show”, commented the singer, visibly moved. After the participation, Luisa watched the rest of the presentation from the aisle.

haul and prison

In addition to tributes and capacity, the show in honor of Marília Mendonça was also marked by a trawler. According to the Civil Police, three Colombians stole around 50 cell phones during the event. The prisoners are two men and one woman, all of Colombian nationality. The occurrence was registered with the Civil Police, and new victims were still presenting themselves at the police station. Watch videos of the show:

Luísa Sonza and Maiara and Maraisa singing “Todo Mundo Vai Sofrer” by Marília Mendonça during the duo’s show today in São Paulo! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6avp6leLO6 — Infos Luísa Sonza (@infosluisasonza) November 15, 2021