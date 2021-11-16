Son of Marília Mendonça still doesn’t know about his mother’s death: ‘For him, she went to work’

Ruth Moreira said that she has not yet had time to mourn and that she is standing firm for her grandson, who will continue to live with her.

Reproduction / Globe / 11.15.2021 Murilo Ruff and Ruth Moreira share Léo’s custody



Ruth Moreira, mother of the singer Marília Mendonça, told that Leo, son of the artist with the singer Murilo Huff, still not knowing about the mother’s death. The boy turns two on December 16th and the family preferred that he not go to the funeral or to the cult dedicated to the singer. Marília died on the 5th of November after the plane she was on in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. “He [Léo] still do not understand. For him, Mom went to work. We always tell him that mom is working. If he looks at her bedroom door closed, he wants to go there, wants to knock, wants to enter. I go in with him and say that Mom is working”, said Ruth in an interview with “Fantástico”, from Globo, last Sunday, 14.

The family still doesn’t know how and when they will tell Léo what happened to the singer. Marília’s brother, João Gustavo, said that they already thought of several ways to speak and want that Léo knew that the mother was called queen. Ruth added: “Let’s go slowly, let’s talk about the little star, the time will come. We didn’t have time to mourn, it was a week of meeting to resolve custody issues and many things”. Léo will continue to live with his grandmother, as Murilo has accepted shared custody. “We are family and we are going to raise Léo in an atmosphere of peace and love because he will need us a lot”, said the singer’s mother, who avoids showing her suffering around her grandson. “I cried a lot for two days, then not. I have my grandson, if he sees me crying, he will despair.” Ruth said she’s being strong because she feels that’s what her daughter wanted.