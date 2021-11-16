Sound car tries to warn pedestrians about Dayane in “The Farm”

A sound car surprised the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” this Tuesday morning (16). Rich Melquiades, Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo were in the external area of ​​the headquarters when they heard a loud voice coming from the surroundings that said: “be careful with Dayane“. Seconds later, Record TV cut the audio from PlayPlus, its streaming service.

From the looks of it, the car stereo was sent by fans of Marina and Gui Araújo. This is because, in the notice, it was said: “Guilherme Araújo and Marina, stay together, forget it out here. be careful with Dayane, be careful!”.

At the time, the influencer was taking care of a cow and got scared, as well as Rich and bil. They had to return to headquarters where they were confined with loud music to drown out the noise coming from outside.

PlayPlus transmitted the pedestrians without audio for a few minutes, until it was reactivated and showed everyone very confused: “It was me, Marina and Bil outside. And then they started to hear a sound. Where we were, it was very high…”, Rico told Gui Araujo.

But before he could continue the production of “A Fazenda 13” he warned: “Warning, non-compliance with the rules can lead to punishment.” WL!

🚨NOW: They sent a sound car saying “Be careful with Dayane” Help! 🗣🆘️ #The farm pic.twitter.com/3lXlpziH9R — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 16, 2021

Rico saying that he heard the message from the sound car and the production telling them not to talk about it. #The farm pic.twitter.com/a9QEwqc0uk — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 16, 2021

