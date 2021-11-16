Space alert after Russia explodes missile and generates cloud of debris

Russia launched a missile into space to blow up one of its own satellites in a military space warfare test that brought a cloud of debris into Earth orbit that threatens other satellites and the International Space Station (ISS).

The United States today criticized Russia for the test that generated debris considered a threat to astronauts. “Earlier today, Russia irresponsibly conducted a destructive anti-satellite missile test against one of its own satellites,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said, calling Moscow’s behavior “dangerous and irresponsible.”

According to the spokesman, the action “generated more than 1,500 traceable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces of orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations.” Without detailing whether Washington is considering possible retaliatory measures, Price said the United States “would make it clear that it will not tolerate this type of activity.”

The missile launch “clearly shows that Russia’s claims that it opposes the militarization of space are false and hypocritical,” he added. The Russian anti-satellite weapon test (ASAT) is a rare show of force by Moscow, criticized by the space community because of the risk it poses to crews in low-earth orbit.

.@StateDeptSpox discusses the Russian Federation’s reckless test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile that has created over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that now threatens the interests of all nations. pic.twitter.com/WkO0fULrTy — Department of State (@StateDept) November 15, 2021

We condemn Russia’s reckless test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against its own satellite, creating space debris that risks astronauts’ lives, the integrity of the International Space Station, and the interests of all nations. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 15, 2021

The United States and Russia have maintained strong space ties since the end of the Cold War, despite mounting political tensions in recent years. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said “The immediate concern is the debris, which is now floating and could become a danger, including to the International Space Station.”

“We are closely examining the kind of medium that Russia seems to want to develop, which could pose a threat not only to our national security interests but also to other nations’ security incentives with space travel,” he said.

#Russia conducted to DA-ASAT #MissileTest, creating a significant debris cloud. The debris field will have long-lasting impact to all #space-faring nations. #ASAT https://t.co/4mG70tUqzB — US Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) November 15, 2021

Earlier, US Space Command attached to the Pentagon reported that a “debris-generating incident in outer space” was being investigated, prompting ISS astronauts to prepare for a possible evacuation of the facility. NASA has yet to comment on the incident, but its Russian counterpart Roscomos downplayed the incident.

the @Space_Station crew is routinely performing operations according to the flight program. The orbit of the object, which forced the crew today to move into spacecraft according to standard procedures, has moved away from the ISS orbit. The station is in the green zone. pic.twitter.com/MVHVACSpmT — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) November 15, 2021

“The object’s orbit, which forced the crew today to move toward the spacecraft according to standard procedures, has moved away from the ISS’s orbit. The station is in the green zone”, declared the Russian agency on its Twitter account. “Friends, everything is normal with us! We continue to work in accordance with the space program”, declared Anton Shkaplerov, current commander of the Moscow outpost, in the same network.

During the incident, NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer remained on their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for safety, according to a more recent report by Spaceflight Now.

At the same time, Russian cosmonauts Shkaplerov, Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei boarded a Soyuz spacecraft. Both spacecraft can be used as “life rafts” to bring the crew to Earth in an emergency. ISS currently has seven people on board.