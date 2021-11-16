Space debris cloud crosses ISS and astronauts take shelter in spacecraft

If the strange object seen by astronauts on the Crew-3 mission was a piece of space junk (and it probably was), it was just the first of many debris to pass near the International Space Station (ISS) since the arrival of the new crew. Is that now a cloud of orbital debris forced the astronauts to withdraw into the Crew Dragon and Soyuz spacecraft for a few hours, starting this Monday morning (15).

The space junk passes began at dawn on Monday, and the ISS continued to approach debris every 90 minutes, according to technicians monitoring the situation. The scenario is expected to remain the same on Tuesday (16), according to the statement from mission control to the crew, but they have already been instructed to leave the capsules and return to the station’s facilities. The forecast is that the passes through the debris fields will continue until the 16th. There is still no confirmation, but experts raise the possibility that the debris cloud is the remnant of a destroyed satellite.

And why did the crew have to take shelter in the spacecraft attached to the ISS? Is that when astronauts on board the station face any situation that may pose some danger, the standard procedure is that they lock themselves in their space vehicles (Crew Dragon and Soyuz, the same ones that take astronauts to the orbital station and are docked there to the Return to Earth) with the hatches closed. If necessary, they will be ready to start the engines and start an emergency return to the planet — a kind of space lifeboat.

NASA, Roscosmos and its partners regularly monitor a security perimeter that corresponds to about 25 km around the ISS and 0.75 km above and below. As debris “invades” this zone, officers move the space station to avoid a possible collision. Last week, for example, the wreckage of a 2013 Chinese anti-satellite test passed near the station, which required a diversion maneuver. Despite the possibility of maneuvering the ISS to keep it safe, these operations take time to plan, so ground crews sometimes instruct the crew to protect themselves on their ships.

Reports seem to indicate the debris cloud has a 93 minute orbital period with ISS crew warn of passages at 0706-0716 UTC and every 93 minutes since — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) November 15, 2021

According to preliminary reports, the astronauts received a final briefing before ending their workday. The plan is to keep many of the hatches between ISS modules closed until Tuesday, while the work of tracking the debris field continues. The crew has already left the Crew Dragon and Soyuz spacecraft, but the astronauts are limited to just a few modules from the station. “It’s a crazy way to start a mission,” said Crew-3 control people, who arrived there a few days ago.

With the hatches closed, the activities that were supposed to happen with the station’s robotic arm have been temporarily canceled, and other significant changes to the schedule are expected to take place. After instructions, the ground support team ceased communication for the crew to sleep. The next transit with space junk will last eight minutes and will take place at 10:55 am on Tuesday (GMT). The origin of the debris cloud whose orbit is crossing that of the ISS has yet to be confirmed.

Source: Spaceflight Now, Space.com