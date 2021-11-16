Space junk locks ISS astronauts on their return ships

This Monday (15), the crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) went through some hours of turbulence and some discomfort. That’s because an alert from Mission Control determined that the seven astronauts who currently reside and work at the orbital post to remain locked in their return craft, due to the passage of space junk debris in the vicinity.

ISS crew had to be moved to their respective return craft to await the passage of space debris in the vicinity. Image: Oleg Novitsky / Roscosmos

According to the Space website, the debris passes began in the morning and took place at intervals of 90 minutes or more.

“Thanks for a crazy but well-coordinated day, we really appreciate all the situational awareness you’ve given us,” NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei told NASA’s Mission Control team a few hours after the operation ended. it happened around 9:30 am EST (11:30 am EDT). “It was certainly a great way for us to come together as a team, starting our first day working in space.”

Although Vande Hai has been on the ISS since April, he was referring to the first day with the new members, the SpaceX Crew-3 crew, newly arrived at the space lab.

“We look forward to a calmer day tomorrow,” he said. Mission Control directed crew members to continue closing hatches to modules outside the ISS core on Tuesday (16), as more debris is expected to pass through there.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who has been on the ISS since April, thanked Mission Command for the guidance given this morning (15). Image: NASA

Standard procedure

According to space debris expert Jonathan McDowell, from the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard, the first encounter between the ISS and space debris took place at 2:06 am EST (4:06 am EDT) and lasted about 10 minutes.

“Details are sketchy,” tweeted CBS News space journalist William Harwood, “but the seven-member ISS crew took refuge in their Soyuz MS-19 and Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft earlier today as a precaution, due to a next step predicted to (or through) a ‘debris cloud’ resulting from the separation of a satellite”.

It is standard procedure for ISS astronauts to huddle in their vehicles in case of any kind of emergency, when they need to evacuate the space station.

Read more:

Although the US has not publicly stated what created the debris field that worries the ISS, the federal government has confirmed that Russia has fired an anti-satellite test missile that generated debris and could threaten the space lab and other spacecraft in orbit.

“Today, the Russian Federation recklessly conducted a satellite destructive test with a direct-ascent missile against one of its own satellites,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news conference.

“This test will significantly increase the risk for astronauts and cosmonauts on the ISS, as well as for other human spaceflight activities,” Price added.

He noted that the anti-satellite test created more than 1,500 orbital fragments large enough to be traced, in addition to “hundreds of thousands of smaller orbital fragments”.

