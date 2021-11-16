Space junk makes ISS astronauts take shelter in spaceship

Astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) went through a scare in space this Monday (15). They had to hide in the spaceship because of space debris.

According to experts monitoring the situation, the passage of space junk began at dawn and the spacecraft continued to make passes near the wreckage every 90 minutes.

Four astronauts arrived at the space station last Thursday, November 11, aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Endurance.

“It was certainly a great way for us to come together as a team, starting our first day of work in space,” astronaut Mark Vande Hei told NASA Mission Control at Johnson Texas Space Center during a check-in.

The setting is expected to remain the same the following day, as per the mission control communiqué to the crew.

With the hatches closed, mission command canceled activities with the station’s robot arm and warned that significant changes to the schedule would be needed.

Mission Control just gave the astronauts one final briefing before they ended the day’s work. The plan is to keep many of the hatches between the space station’s modules closed until today, while work is done to track the debris field resulting from a recent satellite crash.

[Space] [spaceflightnow]