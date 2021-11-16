SpaceX activates all six Starship prototype engines for the first time

SpaceX performed a fine static ignition test with the current Starship prototype, powering all six Raptor engines for the first time. The test of the prototype Starship 20 took place last Friday (12) and marks one of the last steps for the vehicle’s first orbital flight.

Less than a month ago, the SN20’s first static ignition test took place, but with only three Raptor engines attached. The Starship has three engines to put it into orbit and three optimized for traveling through the vacuum of space.

First 6-engine static fire test of Starship pic.twitter.com/Bq3uryxEnl — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 12, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

There is still no date set for the orbital flight test. A document submitted by the company suggested that the flight could take place between June 20 and December 20, and recently Elon Musk mentioned that the launch could take place in November.

Before going into space, the vehicle must go through the regulatory process of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the agency that regulates flights in the United States. An ongoing investigation includes the hearing at which the FAA allowed the public to express opinions about SpaceX’s planned flights. One of the concerns is in relation to the company’s launch base. Many residents of Boca Chica, in the vicinity of the facilities, have strong criticisms related to the risk of fire, falling debris and removal of debris in the region.

In the video below, you can watch the complete test, in which the Starship 20 had its six engines started for the first time:

Source: Futurism 1, 2