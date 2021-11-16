SpaceX tourists post stunning photos of Earth; see pictures – 11/16/2021 – Science

The crew of the space mission Inspiration4, from the company SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, released this Monday (15) new photos of the trip through Earth orbit carried out in September. The images, in high resolution, show the Earth from a privileged angle.

The commercial flight, which took off from the US on September 15 with four passengers, put a civilian-only crew into space for the first time.

Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor and Christopher Sembroski spent three days in Earth orbit on a mission that was considered a step beyond what has been done recently in the area of ​​space tourism.

The reusable Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon capsule took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four crew members completed a circuit around the Earth, at a speed of about 22 times that of sound, every 90 minutes, and the tour yielded amazing images of planet Earth. Other commercial missions were made in 2021, however, as suborbital flights. This was the case of those made in July by Virgin Galactic, a company owned by Richard Branson, and by Blue Origin, by Jeff Bezos (owner of Amazon). In this type of flight, the speed does not usually exceed 4,000 km/h.

Inspiration4, in turn, was an orbital flight, in which the capsule needs to reach speeds greater than 27,000 km/h.