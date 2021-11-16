specialist warns about late diagnosis

The International Diabetes Federation (FID) points out, in its tenth edition of the Diabetes Atlas that, in the world, 537 million people between 20 and 79 years old have the disease. The numbers represent a 16% increase over a two-year span.

This Sunday (14), the date that marks World and National Diabetes Day, the endocrinologist of the Hapvida System Vanessa Rodrigues says that Brazil currently ranks 4th in the world with the highest rate of diabetic patients, where 6 out of 10 individuals are at risk high to develop the disease.

For the specialist, these indexes are related to the country’s culture. “The vast majority of individuals do not undergo routine medical follow-up. I am referring to an annual medical appointment to screen for comorbidities and, in general, we see that they do not take care of their health as necessary, whether through regular physical activities or dietary care”, he highlights.

Vanessa Rodrigues also emphasizes that, in reality, the search for medical care comes late, especially in the case of male individuals.

“It is noteworthy that health is dealt with through multidisciplinary measures and our population has a great lack of interest in self-care. I emphasize that the important thing is not to live life as if each day were the “last” and always remember that prevention is the best medicine for good health”, he advises.

According to the Diabetes Atlas, the number of adults with the disease may reach the mark of 643 million by 2030 and 784 million by the year 2045. The Hapvida System doctor states that among the causes and factors that predispose to the disease is it is possible to cite obesity, sedentary lifestyle, hypertension, genetic factors, constant changes in cholesterol and triglyceride levels, medications such as cortisone, women with a previous diagnosis of gestational diabetes, history of cardiovascular disease, polycystic ovary syndrome, age over 40 years and great emotional stress.

With regard to diagnosis, Vanessa ensures that this is done by laboratory tests such as fasting glucose, or after an oral glucose overload. The treatment will be multidisciplinary, through diet, exercise, oral and/or injectable antidiabetics.

Consequences – The endocrinologist from the Hapvida System also reinforces that, unfortunately, the disease presents itself in a silent way, hence the importance of health care.

It lists some complications that can affect patients who have the disease if there is not adequate care and treatment, such as blindness, periodontal diseases, cardiovascular disease – myocardial infarction and stroke -, kidney disease, sexual dysfunction, urinary incontinence , limb paresthesias, peripheral arterial diseases – difficult-to-heal ulcers and infections.

Prevention – The endocrinologist says what must be taken into account to avoid the disease.

“To have a healthy diet, it is always necessary to prioritize food in its natural form, make daily consumption of vegetables and fruits, prefer grilled and cooked foods, with a reduction in sugar, oil, industrialized foods, that is, peel more and unwrap less”, he suggests and adds “Avoid the abusive use of alcohol and cigarettes, get a good night’s sleep (6 to 8 hours), avoid stress, and perform physical activities for at least 30 minutes, at least three times a week”, ends.

More Data – In Brazil, the number of individuals with the disease reached the mark of 16.8 million, by the year 2019. According to the survey on Surveillance of Risk Factors and Protection for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey (Vigitel), from 2020, from the Ministry of Health, Rio de Janeiro is the capital of Brazil that has the highest rate of diabetes diagnoses, with a percentage of individuals with the disease at 11.2%, followed by Maceió with 11% and Porto Alegre with 10%.