Speculated at Atlético-MG, Philippe Coutinho makes career decision

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

The future of Philippe Coutinho is a recurrent subject in the soccer market. With the possibility of changing the air of Barcelona, ​​his name started to be speculated in teams from Brazil like Vasco and Atlético-MG. With financial difficulties, the Catalan club plans to discuss the permanence of athletes with high salaries.

Philippe Coutinho, however, has no intention of leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to “Sport”. However, I would not rule out evaluating other alternatives.

“As much as they press, Brazilians will finish the course normally and, in any case, in the summer they will try to find a solution that will be beneficial to all parties”, says the Catalan media.

After rumors that he would have problems with coach Ronald Koeman, Coutinho will now have another chance with Xavi Hernández and will try to make a comeback at the Spanish club.

Since returning from Bayern Munich on loan, Coutinho has been struggling with injuries and looking to improve his performance on the field. In the last call of the Brazilian team, the attacking midfielder was called by Tite.

Atletico Reinforcements for 2022

Leader of the Brazilian Championship and finalist of the Copa do Brasil, Atlético already has three new faces for next season. Ademir, forward for América-MG, has already signed a pre-contract and will be performing in January. Loaned to Juventude, midfielder Guilherme Castilho and defender Vitor Mendes will be used.

READ TOO:

Atlético has seven embezzlements against Athletico-PR; see the full list

Is it for 2022? Atletico-MG’s standout received four surveys from Europe

Vampeta is ‘in shock’ with Atlético-MG’s show on Corinthians; see the reactions

Director of Atlético-MG evaluates possible exits in the ball market

Reinforcement? Atletico-MG’s patron promises ‘gift’ if the mark is reached

Everton Chives, confirmed departure, Pratto, Hulk and more: summary of the ball market at Galo

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table