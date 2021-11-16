Sport has Gustavo back and plans to keep the structure to face Bahia; see analysis | sport

Gustavo Florentín found the ideal training he was looking for. No wonder that, despite defeats in the last three rounds, the Paraguayan coach intends to maintain the structure of the team to face Bahia, at 9 pm on Thursday.

The only difference in this case will be the return of midfielder Gustavo, who has been Leão’s main guard. He had been embezzled against Ceará, on Sunday, to serve suspension after being expelled against América-MG.

– We will continue to insist on the same structure regarding the organization. I believe that each time the team is playing better, increasingly generating more goal situations. We have to follow – says the coach.

Gustavo Florentín leads training for Sport

Gustavo Florentín’s reading matches the analyses. In the assessment of Globo’s commentator, Cabral Neto, Sport has demonstrated its ability to perform well under the Paraguayan command.

– Louzer left a good defensive legacy for Sport, but he couldn’t create game alternatives. Florentín’s start was not so good, but he suddenly found a tactical scheme in 4-1-4-1. The team started to go out more in speed – explains the commentator.

Cabral Neto highlights that Sport had three victories in the 22 first rounds of the Brazilian Nationals. Then, after taking over the current scheme, he had four wins in the last 11 matches. An evolution scenario that also includes the entrance of the house silversmiths Mikael and Gustavo.

– Highlight for two boys from the base who had been having little space. Mikael is a center forward who has been making a great Serie A and Gustavo, who had even less space, became perhaps the team’s greatest framer player – he says.

Without suspensions in this round, Rubro-negro must have Gustavo in place of Everton Felipe – who returns to the bench – tends to repeat the rest of the lineup. Thus, the Lion starts the week with a probable team formed by: Mailson; Ewerthon, Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison, Hernanes and Gustavo; Paulinho Moccelin and Mikael.

