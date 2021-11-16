Sport needs to win every game and sees Serie A stay unlikely; compare with rivals | sport

Mikael’s cry after Sport’s defeat to Ceará has reason. The Lion took the second worst campaign of the return in Serie A, sank in the relegation zone (in 18th place) and reached 98% of fall risk. Now, the team needs to win all five games it has to play. And see the unlikely permanence for 2022.

Rubro-negro will face Bahia at 9 pm on Thursday, at Arena de Pernambuco. The Pernambuco club’s final sequence will be against São Paulo, Flamengo, Chapecoense and Athletico.

Sport has 30 points and can reach a maximum of 45 if they win all the duels pending in this Serie A. In other words, they would need a streak not yet won in the championship. After all, the team’s best moment came with three straight victories, between the 23rd and the 25th round.

– Theoretically, four wins and a draw could do, because Sport would go to 43 points. To imagine that Sport is now able to win five matches to have a safer situation is very complicated – assesses Globo commentator, Cabral Neto.

Compare the risk of falling with rivals

14th place – Atlético-GO: 9%

15th place – São Paulo: 19%

16th place – Bahia: 18%

17th place – Youth: 33%

18th place – Sport: 98%

19th place – Guild: 92%

Sport still has the aggravating factor that it has two games more than its close rivals in the dispute against the fall. That’s because they faced Bragantino in advance for the 34th round, in addition to the fact that the Brazilian has late clashes.

Thus, the Lion has 33 matches played. While Bahia, Juventude and Grêmio only made 31.

Regarding the points added, the team from Pernambuco is six behind Bahia and Juventude (who are in 16th and 17th place). And there’s one more than Grêmio, 19th place.

Compare the situation with rivals

14th place – Atlético-GO: 38 points and seven games to play

15th place – São Paulo: 38 points and six games to play

16th place – Bahia: 36 points and seven games to play

17th place – Youth: 36 points and seven games to play

18th place – Sport: 30 points and five games to play

19th place – Grêmio: 29 points and seven games to play

The scenario makes Sport have the second highest risk of relegation in the Brazilian Nationals, only behind Chapecoense, who is in the lantern and had the fall confirmed in this round.

Mathematics, therefore, does not favor the club, but coach Gustavo Florentín reinforces the need to continue looking for results.