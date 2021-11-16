Start betting for the Mega of the turn – General

Expecting to pay the biggest prize in history, which could reach R$ 350 million, lottery houses all over Brazil will start taking bets from candidates for millions from this Tuesday (16/11).
The draw for the special Mega-Sena number 2440 will take place on December 31, the last day of the year and will not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main track, with a hit of 6 numbers, the prize will be divided between the winners of the 2nd track (with a hit of 5 numbers) and so on.
The player can increase the chances of winning by making group bets through Bolo Caixa. Just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant.
At Mega-Sena, the balls have a minimum price of R$ 10. However, each quota cannot be less than R$ 5. It is possible to make a cake of at least two and a maximum of 100 quotas. Players can purchase stakes from balls organized by lottery units. In this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the fee may be charged.
Bets must be placed with a specific Mega da Virada wheel at any lottery in the country, in addition to the Loterias Caixa app, available for iOS and Android, and the Loterias Caixa Portal. Customers with access to Internet Banking Caixa can also place their bets through this channel. To do this, all you need to do is have a checking account and be over 18 years old.
To play, just score from six to 15 numbers out of the 60 available on the wheel. The player can still let the system choose the numbers through the Surpresinha. The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50.
If only one winner takes the Mega da Virada prize and applies the entire amount to the savings, they will receive more than R$1.5 million in monthly income. The prize money is enough to buy 40 manses, worth R$8.75 million each.