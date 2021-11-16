Start betting for the Mega of the turn – General

Expecting to pay the biggest prize in history, which could reach R$ 350 million, lottery houses all over Brazil will start taking bets from candidates for millions from this Tuesday (16/11).

The draw for the special Mega-Sena number 2440 will take place on December 31, the last day of the year and will not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main track, with a hit of 6 numbers, the prize will be divided between the winners of the 2nd track (with a hit of 5 numbers) and so on.