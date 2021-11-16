Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com — This Tuesday will be marked by economic data from the United States and Brazil. In the North American country, data from retail and industrial production, as well as balance sheets from Walmart and Home Depot .

and other cryptocurrencies fall as the market absorbs the fact that the final version of the Infrastructure Project included some restrictions and potentially onerous reporting requirements. The International Energy Agency accepts that the tide is turning for the , and jumps after strong UK labor data put back into play a rise in December interest rates.

In Brazil, disclosure of and , a preview of , in addition to the expectation of payment for a new social program.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, November 16th.

1. US Retail Data

How strong is the US consumer sentiment towards the holiday season? We will know this Tuesday, when the October data will be informed.

Analysts expect a 1.2% increase from September, which would be the biggest monthly advance since March, when the US lifted most of its store-blocking restrictions. There is an implied tension between that forecast and the index, which fell to a 10-year low earlier this month.

This can be partially explained by the fact that a large part of the increase in retail sales is due to higher prices.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:) became the last company on Monday to softly announce that it is passing on higher entry prices to customers.

The national data will likely find echoes in the balance sheets of Walmart (NYSE:) (SA:) and Home Depot (NYSE:) (SA:), both released in advance.

2. Eve of New Aid Brazil

Without spending cuts and with next year’s budget at the limit of the ceiling, the federal government will start paying this Wednesday (17) Brazil Aid to 14.6 million families. Replacement of Bolsa Família, the resources of the new social program will be paid by the end of the year 2022. In the transition of the programs, all beneficiaries of Bolsa Família will receive the adjusted amounts automatically. The program maintained the payment dates of the previous social program, as per the calendar already established by the Social Registration Number (NIS).

The average amount paid for each benefit will be R$ 217.18 in November, an increase of 17.8% compared to Bolsa Família, according to the government. However, the promise was that the resources would reach R$ 400 – which, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, will happen if the PEC dos Precatório is approved. The PEC that postpones payments of amounts owed by the Union and collected by the Justice was approved in a second round in the Chamber of Deputies last week, but it still has to be processed in the Senate.

With the payment of the new program, the government postpones a fiscal adjustment, which would reorganize the public accounts in the post-pandemic period. The original text of the 2022 Budget Law Project (PLOA), sent at the end of August, predicted a primary deficit of 0.6% of GDP, which must be changed. According to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Brazil Aid should have an impact of 1% of GDP on 2022 spending.

3. Actions set for flat opening after conversation between Biden and Xi

US equities are set for another steady open after a lackluster day on Monday when they struggled to stay in the blue. The prolonged phone call between the presidents and Xi Jinping produced a positive mood but little concrete news.

Around 8:54 am, Brasília time, prices rose 0.12%, while contracts rose 0.2% and 0.04%..

In addition to Walmart and Home Depot, stocks likely to be in focus later include Chinese game company NetEase (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which has revived plans for an IPO of its music business according to The Wall Street Journal. The company’s balance was a little below expectations, but the revenue came before forecasts.

4. Cryptocurrencies fall with implications for the infrastructure sector

Cryptocurrencies fell at all levels as the market digested the implications of a clause in the infrastructure bill that threatens heavy reporting requirements on the transfer and receipt of such funds.

The bill stipulates that digital asset transactions over $10,000 must be reported to the IRS, which will increase the administrative costs of many crypto brokers as well as inhibit the trade in the illicit goods and services that generate the most. of the final demand for encryption.

At 9:04 am, Bitcoin was down 7.91% to USD 60,391.8.

Back in the real world of real currencies, the company perked up after strong data from the UK labor market put back on the agenda the prospect of an increase in prices at the next Bank of England meeting.

5. Oil prices on the rise

Crude oil prices rose overnight, despite new indications that the global supply-demand balance may finally be turning in consumers’ favor.

The International Energy Agency said it expects global oil supplies to grow by an average of 1.5 million barrels a day in the last two months of this year, helped by a 400,000 barrel-a-day increase in US production. It also assumes that OPEC and its allies pump the volumes they promised to pump – despite the bloc not meeting its targets in the last two months.

At 9:04 am, the WTI oil futures contract was up 0.56%, while it rose 0.65 a barrel. Weekly stocks data will be released at 6:30 pm.

