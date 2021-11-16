Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI after being accused of contempt of US Congress | International

Steve Bannon arriving at the FBI in Washington to surrender to justice this Monday. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (AFP)

Steve Bannon, a former aide to Donald Trump, looked defiant as he pushed his way through the crowd of journalists waiting outside FBI headquarters in Washington. He went there this Monday to turn himself in after being charged with contempt of the US Congress for failing to appear before the commission investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon declared loudly before entering that he will “overthrow the Biden regime”.

The court, however, did not find it necessary for Bannon to remain in detention and allowed him to leave under certain conditions: he had to hand over his passport and will have to present himself twice a week to authorities until the start of the trial. The former aide was speechless in his press statement following his departure from the FBI building, calling the whole process a “farce that will blow up in the face of Nancy Pelosi”, the president of the House of Representatives who started the group that conducts the investigation. According to reporters who were able to attend the hearing, Bannon behaved very differently inside the FBI building, where he maintained a calm and respectful tone.

Donald Trump’s former presidential campaign architect is already in federal custody and is expected to appear before a judge in the next few hours, having been criminally charged on Friday with two offenses of contempt: one for refusing to appear to testify before Congress and another for refusing to provide documents in response to the subpoena by the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack by a crowd of former President Trump’s supporters.

Bannon, 67, sent a message before turning himself in to court through his internet program Warroom, in which he asked his followers to remain “watchful”. “I don’t want anyone to deviate from what we do every day, is that clear?” declared the radical. “I want you to stay strong on the message,” he added, looking at the camera. “Thank you very much,” he concluded, and entered the federal building.

The indictment against Bannon is a milestone. It is the first time anyone has been accused of contempt of Congress by invoking the executive privilege, which protects the president’s communications with his staff. The difference is that in previous cases, defendants were required to testify about their service in the Government, but Bannon left the White House position in 2017, well before the period the House committee is investigating.

The drastic action taken by the Department of Justice to indict him would result, if found guilty, in fines of between $100 and 1,000 and up to one year in prison on each count. The decision came after weeks of deliberation by prosecutors in the US Attorney General’s Office in the District of Columbia, which will oversee the criminal case.

Bannon is a key figure in the rise of the US populist right. I was part of the news site management team Breitbart News, which he himself defined as “an alternative right platform”, a far-right movement and white nationalism that helped bring Trump to the White House. He was on the board of Cambridge Analytica, the obscure company involved in Facebook’s data-gathering scandal for election purposes, which used its controversial techniques in the Brexit UK campaign and the 2016 Republican campaign in which Trump competed against Hillary Clinton. In May of that year, he was named head of the then-candidate’s campaign and, on reaching the White House, was promoted to chief strategist of his government. After several run-ins with Trump, Bannon was fired in August 2017. But he never stopped influencing the former president. Proof of this, Democrats in Congress consider, are his communications with the president a week before the Jan. 6 events.

On the eve of the Capitol’s heist, Bannon made statements that could prove he was aware of what was going to happen that Jan. 6 in Washington when Congress certified President Joe Biden’s victory. in your podcast Warroom, the right-wing extremist told the audience: “Hell will start tomorrow”. On the last day of his presidency, Donald Trump pardoned Bannon, who had been accused of fraud.

