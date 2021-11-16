Steve Bannon: Watch the trajectory of former Trump strategist, arrested again this Monday | World

Steve Bannon, strategist of former President Donald Trump, of the United States, surrendered to the FBI this Monday (15) and was arrested again. He is criminally accused of disobeying a legislative committee warrant investigating the January 6 invasion of the US Congress.

He was twice indicted for contempt on Friday: for refusing to appear to testify and for refusing to provide documents in response to a commission subpoena.

“We are toppling the Biden regime, I want you to stay focused, this is just noise,” he said, before handing himself over.

Bannon had already been arrested in August of last year on charges of embezzling money from a campaign to support the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico, and released on $5 million bail.

He was the chief strategist of Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency of the United States and is considered one of the architects of his victory in 2016, but he also served as an advisor to conservative leaders in other countries and is the creator of the group The Movement, which has representatives in the All the world (read more below).

In October of this year, the Democratic-majority House of Representatives passed a resolution against Bannon with 229 votes in favor — 9 of them Republicans — and 202 against, urging the Justice Department to take action against Trump’s former strategist.

The investigating commission wants Bannon to testify because it believes he “had some prior knowledge of the extreme events that took place” on Jan. 6, when Trump encouraged an insurrection as Congress met to ratify now President Joe’s election victory Biden O The protest soon turned into an attempted coup against the Legislature, with the invasion of the Congress building.

Bannon made statements on his podcast on the eve of the Capitol attack that raised eyebrows: “Will chaos set in tomorrow? Many people have said to me, ‘If there was a revolution, it would be in Washington.’ Well, this will be the time of you in history,” Bannon told followers.

Bannon was supported by a lawsuit filed by Trump to prevent certain documents related to the events from being revealed. He asked the committee to postpone his appearance until the court decides what to do about Trump’s action, but his request was rejected.

As a young man, he spent four years in the Navy, after studying at a military preparatory school, and earning an MBA from Harvard University. His first career was in the investment area, where he worked at Goldman Sachs.

Later, he moved into the media finance business, and was one of those responsible for launching the comedy series “Seinfeld”. Bannon has also worked in Hollywood, and has 18 titles as a producer and nine as a director to his credit, including documentaries about former President Ronald Reagan and former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

His involvement with conservatives and behind-the-scenes politics gained momentum when he teamed up with Andrew Breitbart, a businessman willing to create a “pro-liberal” media site. After Breitbart’s death in 2012, Bannon took over as head of the Breitbart News, a channel that was considered racist and anti-Semitic but which he described as “the platform of the alternative right”.

Known as Trump since 2010, he took over as head of his campaign in August 2016, and after winning the election, he won the post of chief government strategist. In August 2017, however, he left the White House amid accusations of anti-Semitism and defending white supremacists.

Behind the scenes, however, the version is that he would have created numerous frictions with other high-ranking advisers, especially Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law. Furthermore, the president himself would have grown weary of the attention paid to Bannon by the press, which gave him credit for winning the election, and for suspicions that he would leak information from the White House.

He then returned to Breitbart News, where he continued defending Trump and attacking his opponents, but soon showed disagreements, criticizing, for example, the firing of FBI Director James Comey in what he called “the biggest mistake in modern political history.”

To make matters worse, he said that the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a group of Russians, cited in the president’s impeachment process, had been something “treacherous”.

Annoyed, Trump issued a statement in which he said, “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his lucidity.”

The fight ended up costing Bannon the job, as his site lost funders, including the biggest one, Rebekah Mercer. This was celebrated by Trump with a nickname for his former friend: “The Mercer family recently fired the (information) leaker known as Steve Bannon Sloppy. Smart!”, he wrote on a social network.

By 2020, however, the two already seemed to have made up, and Trump again praised Bannon, whom he described as “one of my best pupils” and “still a huge Trump fan.”

The Movement group was created by Bannon with the proposal to elect right-wing leaders in Europe and obtain seats in the European Parliament.

He even held conversations with populist and right-wing politicians such as Viktor Orbán, from Hungary, Matteo Salvini, from Italy, and representatives of Geert Wilders, from the Netherlands, and Marine Le Pen, from France, but the movement did not gain traction in the continent.

In Brazil, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL/SP) said on a social network, in January 2019, that Bannon had chosen him to lead the movement in the region.

“Satisfaction to be the leader of The Movement for Latin America alongside Steve Bannon”, wrote Eduardo in the caption of an image in which he appears hugging Bannon.

