Sthefane Matos’s fiance enjoys night out with other women | famous

While A Fazenda 13 participants are chasing the program’s prize, their peers out here seem to be enjoying themselves. Victor Igoh, fiance of influencer Sthefane Matos, who is confined to rural reality, enjoyed the night in Salvador alongside beautiful women in her newest party house, “Club in Fuego”. The party marked the inauguration of the new club, which has not yet been open to the public, and had only guests.

In a publication made by a friend and shared by the entrepreneur himself, Victor appears surrounded by women. Even when the camera only films the influencer, the images show a girl who is behind him, holding him with one of her arms. You can’t see the face of the person hugging you. On the club’s Instagram profile, many photos with beautiful girls were shared.

The controversy happens after a video in which Sthefane Matos caresses Dynho Alves’ beard while they are confined to rural reality, it went viral this Monday morning (15). The Bahian influencer caresses the beard of the husband of MC Mirella as MC Gui, who is beside the two, is just watching the scene, at least curious.

Netizens who were already suspicious of an atmosphere of romance between the two, are taking for granted that there is something more than a good friendship in the game, taking into account the most recent images of the Record TV attraction: “Guys I’m not that evolved, if I saw my boyfriend like that with someone else I would feel at least uncomfortable”, reflected an Internet user.

Continues after advertising

“Shame on others!!!! Worst of all, the two have wonderful people out here, Mirella gives from 10 to a thousand on this sthe, and sthe’s husband is also a loaf of bread! I wouldn’t put my relationship at risk ever… it’s too ugly these two”, analyzed another Twitter user in a post that shows the moment of affection Sthefane in Dynho.

In the same video, Dynho seems to get uncomfortable with the confinement colleague’s hands smoothing his beard. That’s when he takes her hand and holds it, stroking at the same time. That didn’t stop fans of the show from noticing the excessive affection and exchange of affectionate looks. Victor Igoh has already spoken about the bride’s behavior with other pawns within the confinement.

“I’ve been receiving thousands of messages of all kinds, but understand that you will never see me expose on social media any kind of judgment, anger, backbiting or any behavior that could harm someone’s life, regardless of whether it’s wrong or right”, the entrepreneur started in the publication fair in Instagram stories a few weeks ago.

He confirmed that didn’t like of certain attitudes of the beloved, but did not go into details: “Sthe had behaviors that I disliked, had behaviors that I do not agree with as a partner, but her attitudes in the game do not detract from the good human being and the great mother that she is”, continued the influencer who already had an intimate video with the bride released on the internet.

“She’s not here to defend herself, so I’ll wait for that moment to come. There is a price for people who own a public life, where the proportion and gravity are greater and the consequences become more damning. That’s why I try my best to stay balanced, always in prayer”, finished Victor Igoh.

People I’m not that evolved, if I saw my boyfriend like that with someone else I would feel at least uncomfortable

. — CHENAYNA (@CHENAYNA1) November 15, 2021

Shame on others !!!! Worst of all, the two have wonderful people out here, Mirella is from 10 to a thousand in this sthe, and sthe’s husband is also a loaf of bread! I wouldn’t put my relationship at risk ever… it’s too ugly these two — Nayara (@Nayara32332340) November 15, 2021