Stone in the shoe: Corinthians hasn’t beat Flamengo in eight matches | corinthians

Corinthians will try to overturn this Wednesday a taboo that has lasted eight matches against Flamengo. The teams face off at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship, with Globo broadcast .

Timão’s last victory came for the 2018 Brazil Cup, when the team commanded by Jair Ventura beat Flamengo 2-1 at the Neo Química Arena and stamped their passport to the final of the tournament. In Rio, the teams had drawn 0-0.

Since then, there have been eight matches: two in the 2019 Brazil Cup and six in the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Brazilians. The rubro-negro team won seven, with a draw also in the period.

To get an idea of ​​the difference in the scores, Flamengo scored 20 goals in this cut, against five of Timão. The Alvinegra team was defeated under the command of coaches Jair Ventura, Fábio Carille, Vagner Mancini and Sylvinho. In the first round of 2021, in São Paulo, Fla won 3-1.

As a visitor, Timão’s last victory has even more time: it was in 2015, 3-0, in the Brazilian six-time championship campaign. Since then, there have been two draws and five wins for Flamengo.

The Rio club is the vice-leader of the Brasileirão with 60 points. With a game more than the rubro-negro, Timão appears in sixth, with 50.

Recall the taboo results below:

Corinthians 1×3 Flamengo – Brasileirão 2021

Flamengo 2×1 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 1×5 Flamengo – Brasileirão 2020

Flamengo 4×1 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2019

Corinthians 1×1 Flamengo – Brasileirão 2019

Flamengo 1×0 Corinthians – Brazil Cup 2019

Corinthians 0x1 Flamengo – Brazil Cup 2019

Corinthians 0x3 Flamengo – Brasileirão 2018

Corinthians 2×1 Flamengo – Brazil Cup 2018

