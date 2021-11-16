Storm causes deadly scorpion infestation in Egyptian city

More than 500 people needed medical attention; three others died

Reproduction/Twitter Fat-tailed scorpions are native to Egypt and one of the most dangerous in the world.



The city of aswan, at the Egypt, was hit by an infestation of scorpions fatal early this week after heavy rains in the region. According to local media, the water dragged scorpions, snakes and other animals into the city, where three people died and 503 needed medical attention. The government said the deaths were related to the storm, but patients who went to hospitals were bitten by arachnids and given doses of antivenom. The situation became so chaotic that doctors had to stop the vaccination against Covid-19 for the care of the wounded. The fat-tailed scorpion native to Egypt is one of the most dangerous in the world and can kill a human in up to two hours. According to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Aswan, Ehab Hanafy, scorpion attacks are common in the region and take 100 people to hospitals every day.