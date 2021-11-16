Street vendor sells Bitcoin on Ipanema Beach

A street vendor is announcing the sale of Bitcoin on Ipanema Beach, in an action by the company 99 Pay.

Recently, company 99 was the first in the mobility sector in Brazil to announce the possibility of buying Bitcoin through its digital wallet. According to the company, this initiative arose after a survey of its user base, mainly from Generation Z.

With a focus on better serving these customers, the company started to give the option to buy Bitcoin, which can be stored in the company’s wallet and later sent to the clients’ private wallet.

The company hopes to stay for a few days at Posto 9 on Ipanema Beach, one of the most famous in Brazil, to carry out its campaign. According to information from O Globo, the company is going to give people passing through the place even chocolates with the Bitcoin symbol, as gifts to start the conversation about digital currency.

This company, which was the first of Brazilian unicorns, will teach people how to download their wallet via a QR code and answer other questions about the product.

99 Pay’s app offers Bitcoin cashback

In late October, 99 Pay announced that it would now allow the purchase of Bitcoin in its app, starting on November 4th. This possibility is certainly important and draws attention, with a large company positioning itself in the sector.

However, one of the most interesting tools that was launched by 99 Pay is Bitcoin cashback. Thus, a person who pays for a car race, for example, can earn a fraction of cents of Bitcoin in their app, the so-called satoshis.

This possibility of earning Bitcoin can be interesting for many people who do not really want to spend to obtain digital currency, but still want to test the technology and follow the market with some share, even if little.

The director of 99, Mauricio Orsolini Filho, said recently that investments in Bitcoin through the application start from R$ 10.00, being available to everyone who has their records verified in the system.