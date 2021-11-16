STRONG IMAGE: Yair Rodriguez leaves confrontation with Max Holloway with deformed foot

Star of one of the most exciting fights of the season on Ultimate, Yair Rodriguez will carry a memory of his clash against Max Holloway. After delivering a big challenge to the former featherweight champion (under 65.7kg.) at UFC Las Vegas 42, the Mexican, who abused kicks in part of the clash, left the octagon with his right foot disfigured. The images are impressive.

Number three in the category led by Alexander Volkanovsky, Rodriguez surprised and silenced some of the critics by introducing Max to one of his biggest career commitments. An underdog in bookmakers, the Mexican returned to work after more than two years.

Winner of the main event, Holloway defended the first position in the ranking. Thus, the Hawaiian follows only with Alexander as ‘stone in the shoe’, as the champion beat the Hawaiian on two occasions, one of which resulted in the loss of Max’s belt.

With the stumble, Rodriguez had an undefeated series of three clashes interrupted. The fighter had not lost since the clash against Frankie Edgar, in May 2017.

See how Rodriguez’s foot turned out after the fight