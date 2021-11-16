Study reports the case of a woman cured of HIV without medical treatment

A rare case of cure for HIV was reported this Tuesday (16/11) by Argentine and American researchers, in the scientific journal Anais de Medicina Interna. According to the scientists, a 30-year-old woman, resident of Esperanza, Argentina, may be the second person to be able to eliminate the virus from the body without treatment, only with the action of her own immune system.

Esperança, as she became known among doctors, was diagnosed with HIV in 2013, according to the newspaper O Globo. By analyzing her blood tests between 2017 and 2020, and the girl’s placental tissue after she had a baby in March of last year, the scientists reported not having found the HIV virus with an intact genome, an important factor in the viral replication.

With this, they concluded that the woman may have naturally achieved a sterilizing cure, when there is no circulating virus and the elimination of viral reservoirs takes place even without the intervention of antiretroviral therapies.

Scientists were unable to explain what led to the spontaneous healing, but they believe that the patient’s body made a natural combination of different immune mechanisms, which include cytotoxic T cells and the innate immune system, leading to the interruption of viral replication.

elite controllers

Cases like Esperança’s are still rare in medicine. People who can stop viral replication without medication are known as “elite controllers.”

In August 2020, 66-year-old American Loreen Willenberg was the first person in history to be considered cured of HIV without having undergone any medical treatment. Loreen was infected in 1992 and has had no positive results for the virus for years.