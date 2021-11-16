Sumula de Fluminense vs. Palmeiras blames Deyverson for confusion and reveals Fred’s revolt: ‘Loose’

Striker duo was sent off after the match ended in widespread confusion

In a duel valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian championship, O Fluminense got a big comeback and won the palm trees for 2 to 1 this Sunday night, at Maracanã.

After the final whistle, Deyverson invaded the lawn to answer referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira and his assistants and started a mess that resulted in his expulsion and the forward Fred.

In the match summary, the referee clarified that the confusion was started by Deyverson, who pushed Fred and provoked other opponents, before being led to the locker room by teammates.

“After the end of the game, he pushes his opponent, Mr. Frederico Chaves Guedes, in a continuous act to the 1st conflict, starting a new one. It continues, persistently, provoking its opponents with gestures and being the main cause of the generalized conflict. After being expelled, he immediately left for his dressing room, led by his companions”, wrote Caio Max.

About Fred, in addition to explaining that he expelled him after the provocations, he also informed that he was called ‘slack’ by the shirt 9 tricolor.

“After the end of the game, he pushes his opponent Mr. Deyverson Brum Silva, in a continuous act to the 1st conflict, starting a 2nd conflict, continuing persistently, provoking his opponent with gestures and words. After being expelled, he clapped his hands ironically in my direction, uttering the following words: “you wimp, you wimp!”, being restrained by his companions and he insisted on coming towards me,” he concluded.