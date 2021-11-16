Tadeu Schmidt cries as he says goodbye to Fantastic; he will present the BBB

posted on 11/15/2021 11:32 AM / updated on 11/15/2021 11:32 AM



(credit: internet/Twitter/showdavida)

The presenter Tadeu Schmidt said goodbye to Fantástico this Sunday night (14/11). There were 14 years in the attraction, 10 of them leading the program, which will now be presented by Poliana Abritta and Maju Coutinho. The goals of the round will go to Alex Escobar. Starting next year, Schmidt will be at the head of Big Brother Brasil, replacing Tiago Leifert.

The presenter’s farewell began precisely in the frame that took him to the “Show da Vida”, where he commented on the football round with good humor and alongside the famous horses that represent the clubs. The interpreters behind the puppets, Renato Spinelli and Quiá Rodrigues, appeared in front of the cameras today to pay homage to Schmidt.

Then it was Poliana Abritta’s turn, who shared the presentation with her colleague for seven years. “I’ve known this young man here for almost 30 years. A great friend, a great partner. Thank you for your complicity, for your care, for your trust. Because that’s what made it so good over those seven years. You will be very happy and will shine a lot”, said Poliana.

Get the handkerchief that it’s time to say goodbye to the @tadeuschmidt at the #Fantastic ???? pic.twitter.com/4eog8MHJ6N — TV Globo (@tvglobo) November 15, 2021

The journalist ended the program with an emotional speech, thanking the team. “I wish I could talk about each one. How proud I am to have been part of this team. This program is what it is because it is made by an absolutely extraordinary team. Above all, I want to thank the viewers, who lived this story with me. Especially to those who once said something like ‘I didn’t even like football, but I got to like it because of the way you guys do it at Fantástico’. I’m proud of it and I’m going to take this memory for the rest of my life”, recalled Tadeu Schmidt.

“I came here with a difficult mission, which was to give a new format to the goals, and I say goodbye with this format consolidated and open to infinite possibilities. Here at Fantástico I had the opportunity to create, to do it my way, to develop so many projects that I’m very proud of”, continued the presenter.

He recalled the importance of journalism for society. “Officially, I end my career as a journalist here. But, in essence, I will never stop being a journalist. I can say that I have never been so proud of doing professional journalism. Because professional journalism has never been so clearly indispensable for a healthy society, for a free and democratic world”, he highlighted.

“I’m going to BBB radiant, happy as I am, very excited about this new venture. But, the show of life will stay in my heart forever. I loved every moment I lived here. I’m leaving, but every time a little horse makes a joke, every time someone asks for music at Fantástico, I’ll feel like I still have a little piece of me here at the show of life. Thank you guys”, he concluded. Then he said the last “good night” at Fantástico, alongside Poliana Abritta.

At the end of the night, Tadeu Schmidt’s farewell was the most talked about topic on Twitter in Brazil, appearing first in Trending Topics.