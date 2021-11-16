Tadeu Schmidt gets emotional when he says goodbye to ‘Fantástico’: ‘Little piece of me here’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Tadeu Schmidit leaves ‘Fantástico’ to take over the BBB

Tadeu Schmidt presented the Fantástico for the last time this Sunday, 14. The journalist will head the Big Brother Brasil 2022.

In the attraction, Tadeu was moved to see the retrospective of his time at Show da Vida told with the help of Cavalinhos, characters he created to bring the goals of Brasileirão closer to the fans who watch on TV.

“I want to thank everyone who worked with me here. I wanted to be able to talk about each one. How proud I am to be part of this team,” he began.

“I want to thank the viewers who lived this story with me, especially those who said they didn’t like football, but started to like it because of the way we did it here,” he said.

“I’m proud of it. I’m going to take this memory for the rest of my life. It’s time to say goodbye, since I’m going to the BBB. What a joy it is to be able to make an absolutely happy farewell”, he celebrated.

“It was 10 years presenting the program, 14 years presenting the goals. I came here with a difficult mission, which was to give a new format to the goals. I say goodbye with this consolidated format,” he said.

“I’m going to the BBB happy and very excited about the new venture. But the Show da Vida will stay in my heart forever. I’m leaving, but every time a horse makes a joke, someone asks for music at Fantástico, I’ll feel that I I have a little piece of me here,” he concluded.