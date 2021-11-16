Tata Werneck reveals that he has already got three guests from Lady Night

Tata Werneck instigated followers by opening a question box on his Instagram. Now married to actor Rafa Vitti, the presenter revealed that she already had three guests from Lady Night, her show on Multishow.

It all happened when she asked fans to ask about the premiere of her show’s new season. One went further and asked if the comedian had ever hooked up with someone from the attraction. “Already, before the program, right? When I was single, I already had three guests,” she said, who, despite throwing the information in the media, did not reveal any names. “They will never know”, he completed.

This Monday (11/15), she returned to Instagram to explain her answer. She made it clear, in her playful way, that everything happened before she met Rafa Vitti. “Before interviewing, at the time of extinct Tupi, when I was single,” she said.

The new season of Lady Night will air this Monday (15/11). The first guest will be Marcos Mion, who recently signed a contract with Globo. In addition to the presenter, other personalities have also been confirmed on the program.

