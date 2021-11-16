Team training has Marcos, ‘invasão’ from Palmeira and talk by Abel and Tite – 11/15/2021

The last training session of the Brazilian team of the year took place at the Palmeiras Soccer Academy and had an “invasion” of figures from the São Paulo club late this morning (15), in São Paulo. World champion in 2002, ex-goalkeeper Marcos accompanied all the activity at the invitation of the national team’s technical committee.

“It’s good to see you, much more than you imagine. You don’t know how much gratitude I have, affection and everything with you”, said Tite in his first contact with the goalkeeper of the fifth championship. They worked together at Palmeiras, but Marcos only played under the coach’s command because of injuries.

Another meeting that took place this Monday was between the current coach of Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira, and Tite. As the training was closed to journalists, it was not possible to know what subjects they talked about. CBF TV showed the duo in an animated conversation about former players of the current Brazilian team, such as César Sampaio and Juninho Paulista — both also defended Palmeiras.

Abel even greeted Neymar and said that “it’s good to be here with you”. Neymar also gave Marcos a long hug, one of his past idols. Goalkeepers Weverton and Jailson, from the main squad of Palmeiras, were others to fraternize after the end of today’s training at the Soccer Academy. Weverton would be in the selection group if the CBF had not made an agreement with clubs in the country to avoid summoning athletes involved in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship. Gabriel Chapecó, Grêmio reserve, is his replacement.

The Brazilian team’s delegation leaves for Argentina in the late afternoon and will compete in the 14th round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers tomorrow (16), at 20:30, at the Bicentenary Stadium in San Juan.

See more images of the meetings in the selection:

Marcos and Tite greet each other after training the Brazilian team at the Soccer Academy Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Alisson, Marcos, Weverton, Taffarel and Ederson with Marcos’ guests after training for the Brazilian team at the Soccer Academy Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF