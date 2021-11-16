Technical tips: Check out 10 players who can take the shot in round #33 of Cartola FC | betfair technical tips

So, card dealer (a), did you myth or break in round #32? Let’s go next time? Round #33 will have all matches valid and the market closes this Tuesday, at 3:30 pm (GMT), so don’t forget to call up your team! To help you on your mission, the Technical Tips have arrived Betfair. We have separated 10 names that can score well in the round, there are two options per position. Just call!
Walter (Cuiabá) – C$7.31
- Second highest average among goalkeepers: 4.98 points
- He won the SG in 10 of the 25 games he played
Adversary: Internacional, at Arena Pantanal
Matheus Cavichioli (America-MG) – C$ 7.79
- Face one of the worst attacks in the competition: Atlético-GO scored just 24 goals
- Accumulates 104 saves in just 28 matches
Adversary: Independence Arena
Luiz Felipe (Santos) – C$6.51
- He won the SG in half of the 16 matches in which he played
- Accumulate 22 trips
Adversary: Chapecoense, in Vila Belmiro
Lucas Kal (America-MG) – C$ 4.55
- Acts as a defensive midfielder in Coelho’s scheme, and has already scored a goal and given four assists
- Average greater than two trips per game
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Independência
Vanderson (Grêmio) – C$9.56
- Face Bragantino, who must play with the reserves due to the final of the Sudamericana
- Very offensive full-back: he has already scored three goals and made three assists
Adversary: Bragantino, at Arena do Grêmio
Felipe Jonatan (Bragantino) – C$ 10.96
- Accumulates 54 trips in 28 games
- There are few fouls: there are 21 in 28 matches
Adversary: Chapecoense, in Vila Belmiro
Guilherme Castilho (Youth) – C$ 6.97
- He has four goals and four assists at Cartola FC 2021
- It’s also good in tackling: there are 37 so far
Adversary: Fluminense, at Alfredo Jaconi
Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) – C$ 14.53
- Average of 6.48 points per game
- Scored four goals in the last four matches
Adversary: São Paulo, at Allianz Parque
Hulk (Atlético-MG) – C$ 22.18
- Accumulates 12 goals and six assists in Cartola FC 2021
- Face Athletico-PR, who should go with a reserve team because of the Copa Sudamericana final
Adversary: Athletico-PR, at the Arena da Baixada
Michael (Flemish) – C$ 11.35
- It has been the main part of Flamengo’s powerful attack, averaging 5.81 points
- With the two goals scored against São Paulo, he became the isolated top scorer for the Brasileirão, with 13 goals
Adversary: Corinthians, at Maracanã
Tuesday 11/16
Athletic-PR x Atlético-MG
Guild x Bragantino
Wednesday 11/17
Santos x Chapecoense
America-MG x Atlético-GO
Fortaleza x Ceará
Cuiabá x International
Palm trees x São Paulo
Flamengo x Corinthians
Thursday 11/18
Sport x Bahia