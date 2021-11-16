The controversial Russian missile test that forced astronauts to seek refuge

2 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, ISS astronauts are increasingly having to take precautionary measures when fragments of old satellites and rockets approach

The US government has criticized Russia for conducting a “dangerous and irresponsible” missile test that it says has endangered the crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The test blew up one of Russia’s own satellites, creating debris that forced the ISS crew to take cover in capsules.

The station currently has seven crew on board — four Americans, one German and two Russians.

The space station orbits at an altitude of about 420 km (260 miles).

“Early today, the Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in an interview with journalists.

“The test has so far generated more than 1,500 traceable orbital fragments and hundreds of thousands of smaller orbital fragments that now threaten the interests of all nations.”

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said he was outraged by the incident.

“With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international astronaut partners of the ISS, but also its own cosmonauts” as well as “taikonauts” (Chinese astronauts) aboard the China’s space station, he said in a statement.

Russian space agency Roscosmos played down the incident.

“The object’s orbit, which forced the crew today to move to the spacecraft according to standard procedures, has moved away from the ISS’s orbit. The station is in the green zone,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

The source of the debris, which did no further damage, is now in the spotlight.

They appear to belong to a Russian spy satellite deactivated many years ago, Kosmos-1408, weighing more than a ton and launched in 1982.

LeoLabs, a space debris tracking company, said its radar installation in New Zealand had detected several objects where the extinct spacecraft should have been.

Price described the Russian action as “dangerous and irresponsible” and said it demonstrates that “the country’s claims to oppose space weaponry are false and hypocritical.”

“The US will work with our partners and allies to respond to his irresponsible act,” he said.

And UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the test “shows a total disregard for the safety, security and sustainability of space.”

“The debris resulting from this test will remain in orbit, putting human satellites and spaceflight at risk for many years,” he added.

Analysis by Jonathan Amos, BBC Science Correspondent

It’s hard not to see anti-satellite missile testing as a form of madness.

It is impossible to control the debris field that results from a high-speed impact. Thousands of fragments are produced. Some will be hurled down to Earth and out of harm’s way, but many will also go to higher altitudes, where they will disrupt operational missions for years to come – including those of the nation-state that performed the test.

What did Russian cosmonauts on the space station think when they took cover in their Soyuz capsule on Monday morning, given the risk that fragments from this test would hit where they were?

Space junk is a rapidly worsening situation. Sixty-four years of overhead activity has resulted in about 1 million objects traveling uncontrollably there in the 1 cm (0.4 in.) to 10 cm size range.

An impact from either of these could be the end of a vital climate or telecommunications satellite mission. Nations need to clean up the space environment, not pollute it further.

Several countries have the capability to launch satellites into space, including the US, Russia, China and India.

The testing of such missiles is rare, but it always attracts widespread condemnation whenever it occurs, because it pollutes the space environment for everyone.

When China destroyed one of its retired weather satellites in 2007, it created more than 2,000 traceable fragments. This material posed an ongoing danger to operational space missions, particularly those from China itself.

Brian Weeden, an expert in space situational awareness, has previously said that if it were confirmed that Russia had conducted a test that put the ISS in danger, the conduct would have been “beyond irresponsible”.

The space station occupies an orbital shell that other operators try to keep away from satellites, whether they are working or retired.

However, astronauts are increasingly having to take precautionary measures when fragments of old satellites and rockets approach.

The speed at which this material moves means it can easily pierce the walls of the station’s modules.

The precaution usually involves closing hatches between the modules and, as happened on Monday, climbing the capsules that took the astronauts to the station. These vehicles are attached to the ISS during the entire period of service of the crews, in case there is a need for a quick escape by “lifeboat”.