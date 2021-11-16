The controversial Russian missile test that forced astronauts to seek refuge

by

International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members of a Soyuz spacecraft after docking in October 2018

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

ISS astronauts are increasingly having to take precautionary measures when fragments of old satellites and rockets approach

The US government has criticized Russia for conducting a “dangerous and irresponsible” missile test that it says has endangered the crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The test blew up one of Russia’s own satellites, creating debris that forced the ISS crew to take cover in capsules.

The station currently has seven crew on board — four Americans, one German and two Russians.

The space station orbits at an altitude of about 420 km (260 miles).