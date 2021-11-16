the details of Daniel Alves’ return to Barcelona

According to information revealed by the newspaper sport, Daniel Alves will wear jersey 8 on his return to Barcelona

Dani Alves will be officially introduced as a reinforcement of the Barcelona this Wednesday (17), but the Catalan newspaper sport may have unveiled a mystery surrounding the player’s return to Spain: the number that the Brazilian will use on his return to Camp Nou.

According to the vehicle’s calculation, the side will wear the Barça jersey 8, which was marked by none other than Andrés Iniesta, who left the club in 2018 after winning nine titles in Laliga and four of Champions League with the giant of Catalonia.

O Barcelona returns to the field on November 20, at 5 pm (GMT), against the spanish, per Laliga, with transmission live by ESPN on Star+.

Who also wore the numbering recently was Arthur. The Brazilian, who was hired around expectations after standing out in the Libertadores Conmebol 2017 with the Guild, ended up having to pass through the Camp Nou and was negotiated with Juventus.

The number 8 has been unowned since the departure of Miralem Pjanić, who was loaned to Besiktas this season after being ‘forgotten’ in the squad by the Dutchman Ronald Koeman, former coach of the team.

This will be the fifth different numbering that Daniel Alves will use at Barcelona. After wearing the 20 on his arrival in 2008, the Brazilian still wore three other jerseys: the 2, the 22 and the 6. The latter, even after the departure of Xavi, who will now be his coach.

In addition to the shirt, the diary sport has revealed this week details about the athlete’s return to Spain. According to the newspaper, the right-back agreed to have the lowest fixed salary of the entire squad to make his return to Barcelona.

According to the daily, the Brazilian’s salaries will be increased if he manages to meet some goals stipulated in the contract. However, the bonuses are linked to winning titles, which makes the goals much more difficult to be achieved.

Remember that the minimum wage in LaLiga is around 85,000 euros (BRL 531 thousand) per season.

As Alves’ contract is for six months, this means that he would earn something around 42,500 euros (BRL 265,000) for his contract, which runs until June 2022. In the agreement between the parties, however, it remained pre-determined that there may be an extension of the bond after the 2021/22 season.

Daniel Alves will not enter the field for the club immediately, as he will only be able to enter the Spanish Championship when the transfer window is opened again, in January. Until then, the Brazilian will try to improve his fitness at the club’s facilities, being on the edge of his feet for his debut with the Blaugranas.

Barcelona’s 1st game in 2022 will be against the Majorca, on January 1st, out of the house.