The Dog That Helps Needle-Afraid Children Get Vaccinated | Look how nice it is

At the Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California, there is a special member: Ollie, a six-year-old Goldendoodle (a mixture of golden and poodle).

In California, children ages 5 to 11 can already be vaccinated against Covid-19, but many are scared to death of needles. O dog helps children with fear and anxiety to overcome this barrier and get vaccinated.

he is part of a team of 14 “therapy dogs”, trained to attract the attention of the scared little ones. See more in the video below:

The anticipation of a skewer made 9-year-old Avery Smith cry, but then Ollie came in and sat at her feet. Avery’s mother, Kelli Donahue, took a picture of her with the dog and her 6-year-old sister Olive. The trauma passed quickly.

“That helped me because I’ve never had a Covid vaccine before and I didn’t know what it was like. But when I saw the dog, I calmed down,” Avery said.

Dog therapy program has returned to Children's Hospital in San Diego, Calif.

Before the vaccine, the dogs already had a job: to bring a little joy to patients at the children’s hospital, most of them hospitalized with cancer or other illnesses that drain the patients’ energy.

Sometimes, the ones who need a dog paw are the children’s parents. “Sometimes a parent says, ‘He’s asleep after the surgery, but can I pet the dog?’ They hug the doguinhos and feel better”, says Kristin Gist, 75, owner of Ollie, a volunteer on the program and former director of the hospital.

When restrictions on behalf of Covi-19 began, the more than 20,000 dog visits to hospitals were interrupted. Now they happen again.

“There was nothing. It was silent. The children were bored,” said Carlos Delgado, a spokesman for the hospital. “So, thank God, we were able to start bringing the show back together. Even a three-minute visit with a dog makes a difference to their day.”