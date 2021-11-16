The drop in creativity in the world’s teenagers that catches the attention of the OECD

Paula Adamo Idoeta

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In ten cities around the world studied by the OECD, adolescents demonstrated less social-emotional skills than 10-year-olds

What makes 15 year olds from different cities around the world feel less creative, curious, persistent and responsible than 10 year olds? And what might the consequences of this be for your future as citizens and professionals?

These themes permeate a recent report by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) on these and other socio-emotional skills, which the organization says it considers crucial for the present and future development of children and young people of school age – and so important to be stimulated and subjects like science or math.

To measure these skills globally for the first time, the OECD conducted a survey in ten cities: Bogotá and Manizales (Colombia), Daegu (South Korea), Helsinki (Finland), Houston (US), Istanbul (Turkey), Moscow (Russia ), Ottawa (Canada), Sintra (Portugal) and Suzhou (China).

Questionnaires were applied to 10-year-old and 15-year-old students about their behavior, attitudes and preferences, to assess whether they saw in themselves a set of 15 socio-emotional skills: from responsibility and curiosity to persistence, resistance to stress, cooperation , tolerance, sociability, self-control and creativity.

Then, the OECD interviewed the parents and teachers of these students, to see if the way children saw themselves resembled the way they were seen by adults – which in fact was the case in most cases.

And what caught the researchers’ attention is that, overall, 15-year-olds seemed to have (in their own view and that of adults) almost all of the socio-emotional skills that were much less developed compared to 10-year-olds.

That is, there appears to be a significant drop in these skills as children grow into adolescence.

This drop was more pronounced in girls in most of the skills analyzed – while girls showed more empathy, cooperative spirit and responsibility than boys, boys reported more emotional regulation, sociability and energy than boys.

Finally, students from higher socioeconomic levels manifested, on average, more socio-emotional skills than poorer young people in all cities participating in the study.

“This drop (between the ages of 10 and 15) is very clear when it comes to creativity, which appears at much lower levels among 15-year-olds,” OECD director of education Andreas Schleicher said during a webinar held by the US National Center for Education and Economics (NCEE) on October 27th.

“It may be that these young people are more insecure and embarrassed (than 10-year-olds), but it may also be that our education systems are not encouraging young people’s creativity.”

Schleicher highlighted the value that these emotional skills have for the professional market of the future and for citizenship:

“We know how important curiosity and creativity are in the world we live in. The ability to create is what differentiates us from the Artificial Intelligence of computers.”

Furthermore, he said, “Creativity is not an isolated thing: the most creative students also exhibit much greater levels of empathy, tolerance and responsibility.”

Although this edition of the OECD survey has not been carried out in Brazil, researchers on the subject in the country observe a similar scenario here.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Self-awareness of creativity and curiosity ends up impacting young people’s future aspirations, says OECD director

An example of this comes from a survey of socio-emotional skills carried out in November 2019 by the Ayrton Senna Institute with 110,200 students from the São Paulo state education system, released in May this year.

9th grade elementary school students (usually around 14 and 15 years old) perceived themselves as less developed in most of the skills studied – divided into five groups, which are kindness, self-management, engagement with others, openness to the young and emotional resilience – compared to 5th graders (10-year-olds, more or less) or even older high school seniors.

“The drop in confidence among teenagers caught our attention,” says Gisele Alves, a specialist at the Ayrton Senna Institute, to BBC News Brasil. She highlights how this can affect learning, for example, in subjects such as mathematics: “Being restrained when making mistakes (in exercises can cause) this drop in self-confidence.”

The changes experienced in adolescence

During the NCEE seminar, speakers highlighted that adolescence is a period of great emotional and physical transformation for young people.

Susan Rivers, a socio-emotional skills researcher in the US, questioned whether the OECD findings were not taking into account “the role of puberty and brain growth during adolescence, which is also a magnificent, rich and challenging time, so don’t it’s surprising that young people need stronger skills to navigate these waters.”

This same observation is raised by Brazilian researchers.

“Children have a type of demand for their socio-emotional skills, and then adolescence arrives and everything changes”, explains Ricardo Primi, a researcher at the Laboratory of Educational Policies and Practices at the Ayrton Senna Institute (EduLab21).

There is an “emotional turmoil” that puts these skills in check in adolescence, making young people see themselves as less capable, adds Primi.

At the seminar, Schleicher agreed that these factors are relevant. But he argues that even if this decline in creativity is mere self-awareness, what really matters is the impact it will have on these young people’s expectations of their own future.

“Because if a 15-year-old girl perceives herself as less creative, or if a 15-year-old girl sees herself as less creative than boys, this will influence the choice that each of them will make; it will influence the career they aspire to” , said Schleicher.

Photo caption, Developing skills with tolerance, creativity, curiosity, persistence and cooperation is considered crucial by the OECD to form citizens and professionals of the future.

“The way I see myself has a lot of influence on my development, so the role of adults is to help during this period, to open doors for young people, rather than letting them close as a result of this self-awareness.”

‘Weapons against the greatest threats of our time’

In its report, the OECD argues that “success in today’s education is not cognitive development, but character development”, and questions whether, as children grow, schools are not reducing the space for this development.

“It’s about curiosity – opening minds – compassion – opening hearts – and courage – mobilizing our cognitive, social and emotional resources to take action”, says the text.

“These qualities, called social and emotional skills, are also weapons against the greatest threats of our time: ignorance – which is a closed mind – hatred – a closed heart – and fear, which is the enemy of action .”

Another important point is that, according to the OECD survey, students with keen social and emotional skills tend to do better academically: “Being intellectually curious and persistent are the skills most strongly related to (good) school grades, both for 10-year-olds. as 15 years in reading, math and arts”.

For Andreas Schleicher, these skills need to be actively (and intentionally) developed in children and adolescents, just as we do with traditional knowledge of mathematics, for example.

And that is the big challenge for schools.

At the seminar, researcher Susan Rivers highlighted that “there is already a great burden on educational networks and educators”, while there is a lack of institutional support “for children, teachers and families themselves to be able to encourage and nurture these skills ” in young people.

In Schleicher’s view, perhaps it is necessary to redesign school curricula, giving more prominence to the development of these positive characteristics.

Photo caption, Art and sports classes, which often lose space in the teenagers’ school curriculum, were identified as an important incentive to socio-emotional skills

“Some curricula are being radically redefined, as in Singapore, no longer with subjects (such as math and languages) playing a central role and socio-emotional skills following out. (…) When you teach a PE class in Singapore, you don’t have to think about how sport makes students more athletic, but about how it can shape their character, create empathy and responsibility for themselves and for others,” said the director of education at the OECD.

By the way, the fact that sports and arts classes often lose space in the curriculum of teenage students is considered by Schleicher as a loss of opportunities to develop useful skills.

“Children who participate in artistic activities demonstrate higher levels of creativity and curiosity, everywhere studied,” he said.

“You might think that time spent in sports and the arts is a time when young people won’t be studying science, . . . but encouraging curiosity and creativity help them do better later in science.”

Gisele Alves, from Instituto Ayrton Senna, also emphasizes that “the school is a privileged place for these skills to be developed intentionally, to explore experiences, provoke people to think in new ways and create spaces for collaborative creativity”.

In addition, a pleasant school environment was identified at the NCEE seminar as crucial to allowing social-emotional capacity to flourish, especially empathy and emotional control.

The majority of students interviewed in the ten cities in the OECD survey said they liked their school. But it is worrying that about a quarter of them said they “don’t feel like they belong in school, don’t make friends easily, and feel lonely.”

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Children going to school in China, one of the participating countries in the OECD study; entity suggests that socio-emotional skills are actively stimulated

Kimberly Schonert-Reichl, who studies the topic at the University of Illinois at Chicago and who was also a speaker at the NCEE event, said her own research shows that stressed teachers or students end up “infecting” each other with more stress and anxiety, inhibiting the development of emotional skills.

“When teachers were stressed and burnout, an analysis of students’ cortisol levels (obtained from saliva samples) indicated that students were also under stress,” she said.

Finally, the OECD highlights that social inequalities play an important role.

“It appears that students from less wealthy backgrounds have more challenges to overcome and less opportunity and less support to develop these skills,” the report says.

People who showed more capacity for self-management (persistence and organization, for example), confidence in their potential and openness to the new had more tools to overcome the obstacles imposed by poverty and low education.

Thus, experts argue, teaching and encouraging these skills from an early age, in childhood and adolescence, would help not only to improve the school performance of young people, but also to prepare them for the challenges of adult life.