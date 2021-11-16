The drop in creativity in the world’s teenagers that catches the attention of the OECD

by

  • Paula Adamo Idoeta
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Teens in the classroom

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

In ten cities around the world studied by the OECD, adolescents demonstrated less social-emotional skills than 10-year-olds

What makes 15 year olds from different cities around the world feel less creative, curious, persistent and responsible than 10 year olds? And what might the consequences of this be for your future as citizens and professionals?

These themes permeate a recent report by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) on these and other socio-emotional skills, which the organization says it considers crucial for the present and future development of children and young people of school age – and so important to be stimulated and subjects like science or math.

To measure these skills globally for the first time, the OECD conducted a survey in ten cities: Bogotá and Manizales (Colombia), Daegu (South Korea), Helsinki (Finland), Houston (US), Istanbul (Turkey), Moscow (Russia ), Ottawa (Canada), Sintra (Portugal) and Suzhou (China).

Questionnaires were applied to 10-year-old and 15-year-old students about their behavior, attitudes and preferences, to assess whether they saw in themselves a set of 15 socio-emotional skills: from responsibility and curiosity to persistence, resistance to stress, cooperation , tolerance, sociability, self-control and creativity.