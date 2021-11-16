The Elder Scrolls VI: Phil Spencer Confirms Xbox Exclusiveness

For a long time a possible exclusivity of The Elder Scrolls VI on Microsoft systems intrigued gamers and media, but today (15) Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss spoke a little about the matter in an interview with the GQ website and confirmed that the next chapter of the classic RPG franchise can only be played on PC and Xbox.

“This decision is not about punishing any other platform,” explained the mass Philzão. “I really believe that every other platform can keep growing. But as far as being on Xbox, I want us to be able to come out with the full package with everything we’ve got. The Elder Scrolls VI and it’s true of any other franchise of ours as well.”

In the context of chat, the so-called “complete package” seems to refer to putting the game at the same time on Xbox Game Pass, Live, xcloud and all the features integrated into the Microsoft ecosystem, which naturally would not be possible in the competition.

Remember that the same goes for starfield, Bethesda’s next big game, which is already set for release on November 11, 2022: it will also only be playable on desktop and Microsoft consoles and services!

What do you think of these exclusives and Phil Spencer’s vision? Are these games a good reason to buy a company console in your opinion? Let us know in the comments below!