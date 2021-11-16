The Elder Scrolls VI: Xbox CEO Speaks Xbox and PC Exclusiveness

Rumors already indicated that the sixth game in the franchise would not be released for the PlayStation

Phil Spencer, head of the division Xbox at Microsoft, “sort of” confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI (Skyrim 2 for zueiros) will be exclusive to Xbox and its “ecosystem”: XCloud and Xbox Game Pass. The statement was given for an interview in the magazine English QA. TES 6, produced by Bethesda, is still in the design stage and nothing has been released beyond a teaser in 2018.

In the interview where spencer speaks of the 20 years of Xbox (celebrated today, November 15th), the CEO of the division of console at Microsoft declared, when talking about the exclusivity of starfield, who hopes that “the same will happen with The Elder Scrolls VI“. The exclusivity of the next game in the celebrated medieval fantasy franchise was already speculated at the time of purchase. ZeniMax Media, owner of Bethesda, for the Microsoft.

O Xbox boss commented that for exclusivity to happen, it is necessary to make the most of the console. check what i said Phil Spencer:

But to be in the Xbox I want us to be able to take the full package of what we have. And that would be true when I think of The Elder Scrolls VI. This would be true of any of our franchises.



– Continues after advertising –

This “complete package” to spencer it’s about the ecosystem of console. not just the Xcloud and Game Pass, but also the Xbox Live and the friends list of users of the platform.

Apart from that, nothing new about The Elder Scrolls VI was spoken in the interview. The game continues as “in design”. A possible leak from the release list of the GeForce Now shows that the date reserved for launching the game on the platform is for January 2, 2024.

If the game actually arrives in 2024 (date reserved is not guaranteed date), the Bethesda will have time to upgrade the game to the new engine, which will be released with starfield. todd howard declared, in that same interview for the QA whatever TES VI be the game of the decade, a game that people have played for years… In other words, TES VI will be a Skyrim 2 in terms of re-releases and special editions. If it is to earn money, the exclusivity will be for a few years.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: GQ