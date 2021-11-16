The Farm 13: After being exposed by Rico Melquiades, Dayane Mello rips the pawn’s jacket with a knife; watch

Peaceful atmosphere on the weekend?! Only outside, because inside “A Fazenda 13” the animal is catching! This Monday (15), Rico Melquíades discussed once more with Valentina Francavilla, Dayane Mello and MC Gui. The atmosphere was so tense inside the headquarters, that the model fulfilled her promise and tore the comedian’s jacket, using a knife. Geez!

first round

The ex-participant of “On Vacations with Ex Brazil” faced practically a marathon of bullshit today… Still in the early afternoon, while helping with the cleaning of the kitchen, Rico sang calmly praises until he heard hints said by Dayane and Valentina. “Singing, talking [de Deus] It’s easy, act like a good person”, commented the ex-SBT with MC Gui.

Melquiades heard from the bedroom and returned to explain. “Woman, you are I don’t know how old, look for your place! Be a woman, for God’s sake!”, started. “I’ll comment whatever I want, just like you”, defended the pawn. Hearing her colleague in confinement say “that he would have the public’s response” when the two faced off in the fields, Valentina went after the pawn. “I don’t have a problem leaving, you’ll stay!”she said before being cut off by the humorist with an altered tone. “I do not have it either! You have a problem!”, countered Rico. “Do not scream!”, shot Francavilla.

“It’s going to scream both of us! You want to show up at any cost!”, accused the comedian. However, MC Bill took the piece from the room and took it back to the living room. “Keep poking and now play a saint”, mocked Dayane. But the removal was of no use, the pawn was already connected to the 220… The comedian came face to face with the peon, called her ridiculous, but backtracked when he assessed that he could be in a place of “man who faces women”. “This is your conversation! I breasted [a Day] same! And I told her to her face that she’s no good and she’s a canine snake!”, complained the participant, while Valentina teased him. “Then come face me!”, he requested.

The comedian called the two contestants “canine snakes” again and entered the room. Outside, MC Gui encouraged Valentina not to get involved in this crap. “The public is watching! He knows how fast he made me, he’s well aware”, argued Dayane. “Brother, I can’t stand waking up and hearing Rico’s voice anymore. It seems like I wake up in a world where he only exists”, complained the funkeiro.

Already dressed, Rico returned to the kitchen shouting: “They messed with the wrong hornets’ nest!”. Valentina immediately crossed her arms and got very close to the pawn. “Look how she likes to peck me! Then he’s going to say that I’m up to women! Woman, send a kiss. You just know how to send a kiss here. Go send a kiss to the people!”, joked Melquiades. “Better than talking about others”, replied Valentina. “How do you speak! Have you ever talked about him on your side (pointing to Gui Araújo). Spare me girl! Everyone who’s ever spoken knows I’ve spoken!”.

Second Round – The ‘exposed’

As he brushed his teeth, Rico continued to complain about Valentina’s argument that he “always badmouthed others.” The pawn exemplified that everyone did this within the program, including Dayane Mello, his former ally in the game. “The canine snake over there (Dayane) speak ill of everyone! From everyone!”exclaimed the comedian. “Shut your mouth! Pretend I’m invisible! He stays there singing God’s music, but he doesn’t even know how to preach love”, pinned the model.

The pawn raised the tone against the former “Gran Fratello VIP” contestant. “Ridiculous, prejudiced! Ridiculous, no good! Don’t touch me, Valentina!”, demanded the pedestrian, while the ex-SBT hindered his passage. “Dog snake, it sucks and found the wrong person to mess with!”, he repeated. For Francavila, he still detonated: “Did nothing [durante o programa], now want to appear? 29 days to go? It’s not to offend, just to open your eyes! Go dye your hair!”.

While Dayane was sitting on the sofa, Rico decided to make a “dossier” about who the model had already spoken ill of inside the house. “Let’s start with who? Why Bill? Who do I start with now? By Mileid? That five years were planned to have the child and that he is capable of doing anything”, handed the comedian. Mihaile, who was also in the room, revolted. “Guys, how absurd! Yes, I did, but I did with his father”, defended himself. “I’ll do what she does in this house!”, continued Melquiades.

“Now let’s expose everything. Da Marina said that a muscular woman is ugly. What else? With Bill it’s true, because I’ve never seen her talking. Solange, this is the most fake woman out there!”, said the comedian when he saw the participant entering the room. Rico said that Dayane claimed not to have let Erasmo Viana say anything negative about Gomes, but that would not have been how it happened.

“Stop these stories”, asked Dayane, laughing, as he walked away. The comedian also told Sthe Matos that the former ally had said that she saw her and Dynho Alves “running together”. “Turning everyone against everyone, talking a lot of c*ck!”, complained Mello. When Dynho Alves arrived in the room, he also received his share of the “exposed”. “Is it over there [disse]: ‘See that boy Dynho? These plants here, Rico, have more life than this boy! That other girl Sthefane is his shadow!'”, reproduced the comedian.

third round

MC Gui kept saying that Rico needed to talk about Marina Ferrari, and the pawn replied with a “save me” ignoring him. Once again, the funkeiro told the comedian to “take it on the c*”. “That’s where I like to take it, Bill! I take it on c*! I love taking it”, faced Melquíades going after the singer, who also decided to face his colleague in confinement. “Don’t you like to peck others?!”, went up to Bill. Valentina got in between the two and told the MC to get out of there.

“I like to take it in c*! Sucker! Go with that canine wave (Dayane), who spoke about you on Tuesday!”Rico shouted at the top of his lungs. “Keep smoothing the others there when you bit me”, said MC Bill. “I don’t care for anyone, beautiful! I spoke and apologized! How she talked about everyone too!”, countered Melquiades. “You humiliated others!”, accused the funkeiro.

The argument returned between Valentina and the comedian again, but Rico chose to end when the ex-SBT began comparing his assets with the difficulties she faces, accusing her of “victimizing herself”. “Stop being so short!”, finished. The two even continued “hitting the same key” for a long time, but just “exchanging needlesticks” in a conversational tone, without getting excited or involving other people.

The revenge

Later, Dayane Mello and Valentina Francavilla talked about the whole discussion, alone. “Why does he hate me so much?”, questioned the model. “Because love and hate are like this, he wanted you, admire you, because you are beautiful, strong, understand?!”, replied the former assistant of the “Programa do Mouse”. “He thinks only he has personality. Friend, this is very new for me, I don’t understand”, claimed Dayane.

“Why does Rico hate me so much?” (Dayane)

“Because love and hate are like this, he wanted to be you.” (Valentine) #The farm pic.twitter.com/od3OZQZuzS — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) November 15, 2021

On another occasion, in the kitchen, Dayane fired: “He is so jealous of me, it’s not possible! In the other life, he wanted to be born a woman, it’s not possible!”. “It’s because you have a lot of light, and since it’s dim, it bothers”, opined Valentina. “It’s not possible that in the other life he wanted to have a pussy, it’s not possible!”, declared Mello, in a problematic way.

Dayane saying that Rico is jealous of her and wants to have a pussy #The farm pic.twitter.com/50LiRLYCpd — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) November 15, 2021

The girl from Santa Catarina then decided to get revenge on the ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex”. “I’m going to cut off all of his clothes, all of his socks! He won’t have an outfit, he’ll have to borrow Bil. He’s not going to get away with that unscathed!”, he added. Valentina was worried and said that she would not let the worker take such an extreme attitude. “You will lose your reason, don’t do this!”, advised. “I dont care! I’ll damage something”, guaranteed Dayane. “A half!”, joked Francavila.

Dayane saying he’s going to cut all of Rico’s clothes #The farm pic.twitter.com/lLQIVbQmMG — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) November 15, 2021

However, Mello chose a more expensive piece of clothing from Rico to spoil… Taking advantage of the fact that there was no one else in the kitchen besides Valentina, she took a knife and tore a coat from Melquiades that was hanging. “Dayane, stop! Can stop!”, warned Francavilla. The model, however, asked her friend to be silent and laughed: “Nobody saw!”.