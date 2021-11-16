The Farm 13: Fans send sound car with warning about Dayane Mello, and pedestrians collide; watch

‘A Fazenda 13’ fans reached new heights this Tuesday (16)… In an attempt to warn two pedestrians about Dayane Mello, who has been criticized on the web for troubling statements, and for the latest bullshit with Rico Melquiades, viewers sent a sound car to Itapecerica da Serra, São Paulo, where the program is recorded. WL!

Everything happened after the approach of the Santa Catarina model with influencers Gui Araujo and Marina Ferrari, and Mello’s comments about the fights with the Alagoas. Over the last few days, with extremely high spirits, the young woman had a falling out with the comedian, had prejudiced lines exposed by the pawn and ended up tearing the former MTV’s jacket in the middle of a row.

The situation worried fans of the attraction and, mainly, the followers of Araujo and Ferrari, who then decided to take drastic action. While the pedestrians were carrying out their daily tasks this morning, the sound car passed by the place, emitting the following message: “Attention, Guilherme Araujo and Marina, stay together, forget it out here. Be careful with Dayane. Caution!”. Geez! Watch:

🚨NOW: They sent a sound car saying “Be careful with Dayane” Help! 🗣🆘️ #The farm pic.twitter.com/3lXlpziH9R — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 16, 2021

Afraid that outside information would change the course of the game, the attraction’s production put up some loud music at headquarters to disguise it. The PlayPlus broadcast sound was also cut off for viewers. Unfortunately, those responsible for the program did not act quickly enough, as netizens managed to register the moment when the message was heard. Pedestrians Rico Melquiades, Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo, who were in the outdoor area taking care of the animals, were terrified by the sound coming from the surroundings of the headquarters.

The fans’ warning reached the ears of at least one of their targets. Ferrari, who was taking care of the cow, stopped and looked around with a surprised expression as he heard the message, but shortly thereafter, the streaming audio was cut off. The trio then had to return to the house, where they were confined with music to drown out the noise outside.

Surprised, the participants commented on what had happened. “What happened?”, asked Solange Gomes. “Where were you?”, asked Gui Araujo to Rico. “I, Marina and Bil were out there. And then we started to hear a sound. Where we were, it was too high…”, reported Alagoas, who was then interrupted by a production notice: “Attention, non-compliance with the rules can lead to punishment”. Melquiades then fell silent and everyone changed the subject. WL!

This, however, is not the first time that Marina and Guilherme have received a message through a sound car sent by fans. On October 22, the same participants reportedly heard information coming from outside the headquarters. At the time, the production also put on a really loud song and asked everyone to return to the house.

Meanwhile, the sound vehicle was stopped by security. The message of the occasion said: “Attention, Gui Araujo and Marina, live intensely, surrender to your feelings, we are with you”. That’s dedication, huh?! Hahaha