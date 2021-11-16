The Game Awards 2021: See the full list of nominated games

The production of The Game Awards revealed, this Tuesday (16), all the games nominated for the best of the year award in 2021. In the main category, Game of the Year, the list did not bring any great surprises. Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village were the nominees for the Best Game of 2021 award.

The 2021 The Game Awards party, which is traditionally hosted by Geoff Keighley will be held on December 9th.



Check out the main awards and competitors below:

Game of the Year

deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Narative

deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

deathloop

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Score and Music (Best Soundtrack)

cyberpunk 2077

deathloop

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Performance

Erika Mori (Life is Strange)

Giancarlo Sposito (Far Cry 6)

Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha (deathloop)

Jason E. Kelley (deathloop)

Best Ongoing Game

APEX Legends

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone

Genshin Impact

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Best Independent Game

Twelve Minutes

death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Incryption

loop hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Content Creator of the Year

dream

Fuslie

gauls

Ibai

The Grefg

Best Esport Games

Call of Duty

CS: GO

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Debut Indie Game

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

sable

Valheim

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Rider Republic

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get it together!

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

humankind

Incryption

Flight Simulator

Best Role Playing Game

cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

deathloop

Far Cry 6

return

Best Action/Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game for Impact Award

Before Your Eyes

boyfriend dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Audio Design

deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

return

Best Game Direction

deathloop

It Takes Two

return

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Forbidden West horizon

Sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild

starfield

So, what did you think of the nominees? Which of these games will you vote to be the best of 2021? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!