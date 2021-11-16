the latest in football today (15)

Credit: Fan Assembly

CROSS IN GLOBE

Grupo Globo runners may have relationship problems in the coming weeks. During the night of this Sunday (14), the commentator Roger Flores criticized professionals who “only talk about tactics”, in the program ‘ Troca de Passes’. On social networks, former midfielder Pedrinho, who is recognized as a commentator who likes the tactical part more, spoke through his Instagram profile. Without directly mentioning Roger, the Vasco da Gama idol made fun of his professional colleague’s surname.

NEYMAR WILL BE EMPLOYED AGAINST ARGENTINA

Neymar will be missing for the Brazilian team in this Tuesday (16) duel against Argentina, in a match valid for the 14th round of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

GOULART SENT A SUBLIMINAR MESSAGE?

With Ricardo Goulart free on the market, many people from Palmeiras debate whether the player’s return would be a good option for the squad led by Abel Ferreira in 2022, and even see “subliminal messages” in the attacker’s posts on social networks., especially those that appear with palm trees.

CARVALHAL EXPLAINS REFUSAL TO THE FLAMENGO

“My wife, son and daughter all said the same. We were in the middle of a pandemic, it was dangerous because nobody knew what was going to happen. It was then that I decided I couldn’t go to Brazil”, said the coach intended by Flamengo.

CORINTHIANS CONFIRM PLAYER SALE

Corinthians confirmed the sale of Araos to Mexican football. no space in Timon, the midfielder will defend the colors of Necaxa-MEX. According official note of the club, the negotiation will involve the sale of 50% of the rights that the team has to the athlete. In this way, the directors hope to be able to minimize the loss or recover the investment of R$ 23.9 million that was made in 2018 for hiring them at the University of Chile.

