“The Xbox Game Pass is very, very sustainable” • Eurogamer.pt

Phil Spencer, Xbox leader at Microsoft, has gone public with denying that Microsoft is losing money on the Xbox Game Pass.

The subscription service was launched in 2017 and since then it has grown in popularity. Microsoft has managed to garner major partnerships for the service, including Electronic Arts, which has integrated its own EA Play service into Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate.

These partnerships, along with other renowned games that are on the service, lead some people to believe that Microsoft is “burning” money from the service, in hopes of increasing the number of subscribers to eventually profit.

Phil Spencer flatly denies that they are losing money. The Xbox boss told Axios that “I know there are a lot of people who like to write that we are burning money in hopes of a pot of gold in the future.”

“No,” he finished. “The Xbox Game Pass is very, very sustainable right now. And it continues to grow.”

The last time Microsoft shared the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers was in early 2021, announcing that they had 18 million subscribers. If the service continues to grow, then at this point there will be more (how many remains to be seen).