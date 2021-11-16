Thiago Anastácio: Cancellation of Bolsonaro’s membership on the 22nd with PL involves Doria

In the frame Freedom of Opinion this Monday (15), commentator Thiago Anastácio spoke about the cancellation of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) affiliation with the Liberal Party (PL), which was scheduled for November 22.

THE CNN, the president said that “he finds it difficult” to make this affiliation date feasible and that he should delay what he called “marriage”. Bolsonaro stated that he has a lot to talk about with the president of the party, Valdemar Costa Neto.

“Everyone already knows that there wasn’t just a suspension of membership, in fact, Valdemar Costa Neto seems to have hit Bolsonaro firmly and stated that he could be the president of the Republic, but he is in charge of the PL”, said Anastácio.

“There’s something politicians say and what actually happened. People need to understand: Jair Bolsonaro is going for re-election. When he says that he is still thinking about whether he will run for the second term, he is not telling the truth, as he is looking for partisan seams for the bases,” he continued.

“The drama is that PL supports Bolsonaro’s archrival, who is neither Lula nor Ciro, but João Doria. And that would have been the real reason for the friction these days — but not the only one,” the commentator said.

“When a President of the Republic joins a party, if we are talking about elections, we are also talking about money, electoral and party funds. This is where the real drama emerges: what does Jair Bolsonaro want? How big a slice of the PL does he want for himself, his children and his closest supporters?”.

