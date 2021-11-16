This graphene charger promises to recharge your smartphone in 7 minutes

The company Elecjet claims to have created a portable battery charger for cell phones, made of graphene and capable of reaching 100% charge in just 27 minutes. According to the company, this fourth generation of the project brings a capacity of 10.000mAh, enough to give full charge to almost three latest generation cell phones. The powerbank, called Apollo Ultra, can be used on up to two devices simultaneously and does not overheat (maximum temperature 43 °C), in addition to supporting fast charging.

To charge, simply plug the portable charger into a USB port — it could even be your notebook’s — and the display will show how much percent of charge has been restored. Imagine that your boss has called you to an off-site meeting and you only have 30 minutes to leave the company: just plug in the accessory and it will quickly start accumulating energy for later use.

This is the charging capacity of the portable charger (Image: Playback/ElecJet)

In terms of comparison, according to the manufacturer, the 27 minutes to fill the Apollo Ultra battery would only charge 19% of Samsung’s external battery, 17% of Xiaomi and 15% of Anker. The promise of speed also extends to cell phones, which can have the battery completely full in just seven minutes, on average, if the device is compatible with the technology. fast charge.

Awesome Features

The company explains that it is possible to use the two inputs in addition to the function of charging two devices: thanks to the USB-C and MicroUSB ports, which work to charge the powerbank. Instead of using the cell phone directly in the socket, just plug it into the accessory and plug it into the power source, which avoids peaks and overload on the cell phone.

As the website says, Apollo Ultra can withstand more than 2,500 charge cycles or about seven years of daily use. This long durability is related to the internal technology of graphene, as it allows the rapid accumulation of energy without overcharging the battery, which also reduces the loss of performance common in traditional lithium models.

The size is a common smartphone and the weight is 230 g, something very acceptable to carry in your pocket or backpack. It may not be the best option to put with your cell phone, but it can be carried in another pants pocket without much difficulty.

The product is in the crowdfunding phase on the IndieGoGo website and costs US$ 113.06 (R$ 610.46 at the current price). With 43 days to go before the campaign ends, there are already 1,091 buyers and 1,130% of surpassing the target of R$ 53,994 initially established. The delivery promise is for March or April 2022 and there is also the possibility of purchasing accessories to enhance the product, such as USB cable, plug adapter and travel bag.

