Three ‘extra’ factors that could boost Flamengo against Corinthians







Second place, Flamengo has 60 points in 31 games in the Brasileirão (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

Notoriously, Flamengo and Corinthians are part of one of the biggest national rivalries. And, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, the clubs will face each other again for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã, with Rubro-Negro having one eye on the competition and the other on the Libertadores decision, the priority in this final stretch of the season.

But the THROW! separated three “extra” factors that could boost Flamengo, with mathematical chances in Brasileirão, albeit small, in this midweek game. Check it out below:

SEQUENCE AS CUSTOMER





The last victory at Maracanã was over Bahia (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

Back on the path of victories at the Brazilian Nationals, Flamengo has a recent historical animator as the home team at Maracanã. In the last four games, there were three wins, one draw and no goals conceded. See the games:

– Flamengo 3-0 Bahia – 31st round of Brasileirão

– Flamengo 2-0 Atlético-GO – 19th round of Brasileirão

– Flamengo 1 to 0 Atlético-MG – 29th round of Brasileirão

– Flamengo 0 to 0 Cuiabá – 27th round of Brasileirão

In the meantime, Flamengo faced Fluminense at the stadium and lost (3×1), but with the condition of visitor. Therefore, it is possible for Renato Gaúcho’s team to show off without being cast in such a record. For tomorrow’s game, Rodrigo Caio will be an important casualty, but David Luiz will be able to act.

INVENCIBILITY AGAINST CORINTHIANS





Flamengo has not lost to Corinthians since September 2018 (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

Speaking of unbeaten series, Flamengo has taken a large advantage over Corinthians in the recent retrospective of the confrontation. In the last four duels they played, the Rio team won four victories, scored 14 goals and suffered only four from Corinthians, for example.

And Timão managed to win only one of the ten previous clashes they made against Rubro-Negro, who lost for the only time to the opponent in the period in September 2018, when they were defeated 2-1 in the semifinal round game of the Copa do Brazil. Since then, the two teams have faced each other on eight occasions and the Flamengo players have accumulated seven victories and a draw (see more about the history on here).

G4 GUARANTEE





Trump! Michael is the top scorer of the Brazilian (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

Flamengo still maintains an optimistic speech regarding the dispute for the Brazilian title, having the distance to Atlético-MG, leader, in eight points. However, while prioritizing the preparation and recovery of athletes with an eye on Libertadores, it is necessary to keep up the pace to ensure a spot in the G4.

Therefore, to avoid a sudden drop in the table, it will be important for Flamengo to strive to beat Corinthians. That’s because Timão is in fifth place and ten points behind Rubro-Negro.

– We do our best to always play well. The most important thing is for us to follow our planning, our schedule that we did a few days ago. We had more time to recover some players so they could train a little more, and today Flamengo has been different, as every three days it was difficult. I’m happy for what the group has been doing – highlighted Renato Gaúcho, at a recent press conference.