Three Snow Leopards Die from Covid-19 in US Zoo

A Nebraska zoo in the United States announced the death of three snow leopards, two males and one female, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 last month. Ranney, Everest and Makalu could not resist the complications caused by the disease and died on Friday, November 12th.

In addition to the snow leopards, two Sumatran tigers named Axl and Kumar also became infected with the coronavirus. However, according to Lincoln Children’s Zoo, they have recovered from the illness and are doing well.

The announcement of the death of the three cats was made through social networks. In a Facebook post, the zoo claimed to have conducted an investigation to find the cause of the infection, but has not come up with a conclusive answer.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, similar cases have been registered in several countries. In December 2020, for example, four lions tested positive for Covid-19 in Barcelona after contact with infected officials. More recently, gorillas at a zoo in the United States have also fallen ill.

Data on the subject are still lacking, but cases of animals with Covid-19 show that humans can transmit the virus to animals, but there is no evidence that these can carry the disease to people. In the US, the pharmaceutical company Zoetis is already testing a vaccine for veterinary use against the coronavirus.